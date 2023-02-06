2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Exclusive

How Megan Fox Is Supporting Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 Grammys

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly proved they're one of Hollywood's best-dressed couples at the 2023 Grammys. For the big night, he’s nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys

Model, actress, and now, Grammy staple.

Megan Fox pulled out all the stops for her 2023 Grammys look, hitting the steps of Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 5.

She was a vision in white, donning a Zuhair Murad gown with a bejeweled bodice. MGK matched her celestial vibe, sporting a silver ensemble with a chunky diamond necklace. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

During the red carpet, Megan stood close to MGK in case he needed her support.

"She told me to give her a look if I'm feeling too vulnerable, but I feel alright," MGK exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here. But ultimately, I'm really happy to be here in the company of such great musicians."

The day before, the Transformers actress, 35, attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala despite suffering two injuries. For the outing, which also doubled as a date night for her and MGK, Megan wore a red Alexis Mabille gown with a hot pink arm brace.

Megan shared her stunning look on Instagram, captioning the post, "off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party."

The same day, MGK shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, where he's nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout. Also nominated for the coveted award: The Black Keys for Dropout BoogieElvis Costello & The Imposters for The Boy Named IfIdles for Crawler, Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9 and Spoon for Lucifer on the Sofa.

"Going into tomorrow, I just want to express gratitude and no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly how it has turned out," he said. "I'm grateful for you, grateful for the family I have gained, the friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries. All that sh-t. It helped me push to even be here to experience a moment like this. We already won."

Back in 2020, Megan and the rapper—who she refers to as her "twin flame"—made their red-carpet debut at the American Music Awards. Since then, they've captivated our attention with their bold looks.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Take, for instance, after MGK proposed in January 2022, the two looked as stylish as could be during their first outing as a newly engaged couple, with Fox sporting an all-black crochet knit dress by Dion Lee, along with a matching black bodice underneath and black leather trench coat.

Her best accessory? That would be her diamonds-and-emerald engagement ring by British jeweler Stephen Webster.

Keep scrolling to see more stars on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele

In Louis Vuitton 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Future

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ava Kolker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Mai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nelly

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Celine

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheryl James

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday, Feb. 5, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

