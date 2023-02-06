How Megan Fox Is Supporting Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys

Model, actress, and now, Grammy staple.

Megan Fox pulled out all the stops for her 2023 Grammys look, hitting the steps of Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 5.

She was a vision in white, donning a Zuhair Murad gown with a bejeweled bodice. MGK matched her celestial vibe, sporting a silver ensemble with a chunky diamond necklace. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

During the red carpet, Megan stood close to MGK in case he needed her support.

"She told me to give her a look if I'm feeling too vulnerable, but I feel alright," MGK exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here. But ultimately, I'm really happy to be here in the company of such great musicians."

The day before, the Transformers actress, 35, attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala despite suffering two injuries. For the outing, which also doubled as a date night for her and MGK, Megan wore a red Alexis Mabille gown with a hot pink arm brace.

Megan shared her stunning look on Instagram, captioning the post, "off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party."

The same day, MGK shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, where he's nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout. Also nominated for the coveted award: The Black Keys for Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters for The Boy Named If, Idles for Crawler, Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9 and Spoon for Lucifer on the Sofa.