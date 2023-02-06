How Megan Fox Is Supporting Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 Grammys

Model, actress, and now, Grammy staple.
Megan Fox pulled out all the stops for her 2023 Grammys look, hitting the steps of Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Feb. 5.
She was a vision in white, donning a Zuhair Murad gown with a bejeweled bodice. MGK matched her celestial vibe, sporting a silver ensemble with a chunky diamond necklace. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
During the red carpet, Megan stood close to MGK in case he needed her support.
"She told me to give her a look if I'm feeling too vulnerable, but I feel alright," MGK exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet, "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here. But ultimately, I'm really happy to be here in the company of such great musicians."
The day before, the Transformers actress, 35, attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala despite suffering two injuries. For the outing, which also doubled as a date night for her and MGK, Megan wore a red Alexis Mabille gown with a hot pink arm brace.
Megan shared her stunning look on Instagram, captioning the post, "off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party."
The same day, MGK shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, where he's nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout. Also nominated for the coveted award: The Black Keys for Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters for The Boy Named If, Idles for Crawler, Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9 and Spoon for Lucifer on the Sofa.
"Going into tomorrow, I just want to express gratitude and no matter what the outcome is, whether we win the Grammy, I am so happy to have been on this journey exactly how it has turned out," he said. "I'm grateful for you, grateful for the family I have gained, the friends, the shows, the laughs, the cries. All that sh-t. It helped me push to even be here to experience a moment like this. We already won."
Back in 2020, Megan and the rapper—who she refers to as her "twin flame"—made their red-carpet debut at the American Music Awards. Since then, they've captivated our attention with their bold looks.
Take, for instance, after MGK proposed in January 2022, the two looked as stylish as could be during their first outing as a newly engaged couple, with Fox sporting an all-black crochet knit dress by Dion Lee, along with a matching black bodice underneath and black leather trench coat.
Her best accessory? That would be her diamonds-and-emerald engagement ring by British jeweler Stephen Webster.
