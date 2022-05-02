Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Turn Up the Heat in NSFW Don't Worry Darling Trailer

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Don't worry, darling—the first trailer for Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated movie has arrived.

With four months to go until psychological thriller hits theaters, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures released a three-minute preview of Don't Worry Darling on May 2. The film, directed and starring Wilde, centers on Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), a couple living in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," according to a press release.

As we see in the steamy trailer, while life appears perfect on the outside, tensions rise when Alice starts questioning the community's lifestyle.

"What if this place is dangerous?" she asks.

"Stop it!" Jack shouts in response.

After we see Jack and Alice share an intimate moment on the dinner table, she says in a voice-over, "Everyone is acting like I'm crazy and I'm not crazy!"