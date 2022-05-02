All the Details on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach Podcast

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Involved With Tyler Cameron Only for Press!

Dust off your favorite chokers and trucker hats because suddenly it's 2004 again.

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are ready to come clean with a soon-to-be-launched Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, currently titled Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen. According to Variety, Dear Media has ordered 40 episodes across two seasons, with the premiere scheduled for this summer.

"Eighteen years later and we're finally ready to revisit Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," Kristin told Variety. "Stephen and I can't wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days—the good, the bad and the ugly."

And Stephen is just as ready to go back to the beginning with his ex-girlfriend by his side: "I haven't seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience," he said in a separate statement. "Kristin brings the heat and I'll try to keep up… Some things never change."