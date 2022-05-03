Kendall Jenner Has a Princess Moment in Dramatic Black Ballgown at Met Gala 2022

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber

Nobody can keep up with Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.

The 26-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum embraced the 2022 Met Gala theme—"In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—with a dramatic black ballgown—complete with a massive train—on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.

For the occasion, Jenner wore her signature brunette hair down and capped off her look with chandelier earrings. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Jenner made her first Met Gala appearance in 2014. Following the year's theme of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," Jenner looked straight out of a classic Hollywood film in a cream-colored mermaid gown by Topshop, complete with a bejeweled clutch and diamond necklace.

From classy to glam, the reality-TV star switched things up in 2015 with a jade green crystal dress by Calvin Klein and went glam again in 2016 with the help of Donatella Versace in a sparkly cutout, floor-length gown.