Maluma Brings the Heat in Must-See 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Look

While all eyes may have been on Hollywood fashionistas like Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens, Maluma proved once again that guys deserve a second look at the 2023 Met Gala.

After arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, the 29-year-old showcased a tattooed arms in a sleeveless gray top and matching trousers. He completed his ensemble with a white scarf and dark sunglasses. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's white-tie affair pays tribute to late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Per Vogue, guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Balmain, Fendi and Chanel.

It should come as no surprise that Maluma came dressed to impress for his third Met Gala appearance. In addition to having his own fashion line at Macys, the Grammy winner has been open about his love and appreciation for clothes.