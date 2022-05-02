2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

We Dare You Not to Fan Out Over Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Met Gala Look

Country singer Kacey Musgraves proved she was a style icon once again when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. See her stunning red carpet look.

Watch: Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Oh, what a world when Kacey Musgraves enters the 2022 Met Gala.

On May 2, the country singer arrived at the Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute in New York City in another award-winning look.

The 33-year-old had fun for this white-tie affair with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour thanks to her Prada dress styled by Erica Cloud. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

As for her glam, celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee teamed up with BYREDO to make sure Kacey's makeup was on point. 

This year's dressing guidelines are a complement to the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion." According to Vogue, the theme aims to celebrate the "inclusivity" of American fashion.

Many won't forget Kacey's 2021 Met Gala look when she showcased an equestrian look.

photos
Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Wearing an effortlessly chic creation by the Ralph Lauren Collection, Kacey sported a metallic silver skirt that was made out of gunmetal silk to create a lamè liquid effect. The star paired her statement piece with a sleek black jersey turtleneck top.

 

And in true Kacey fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she accessorized with a black leather belt from the Ralph Lauren Collection and matching knee-high boots.

Others won't forget her 2019 Met Gala look when she transformed into a real-life Barbie.

From head to toe, Kacey oozed camp in a platinum-blonde wig, flowing pink leather jacket and dramatic fur shawl. Her lipstick perfectly matched the ensemble, while she complimented the shocking look with a silver heel. 

The final touch that really pulled together the entire look was the pink blow dryer that doubled as a purse.

Safe to say she was a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world. Keep reading to see more of Kacey's best looks. 

Come on, Barbie, Let's Go Party!

The beautiful singer transformed into a life-sized Barbie for the night at the MET Gala. The only thing missing is her Ken!

Perfect in Pastel

The award-winning singer looking radiant in this pretty pastel color-gradient suit.

Disco Queen

Michael Kors helped make Kacey's dream of being a country Selena Quintanilla come true in this white lace jumpsuit.

Lady Boss

Kacey oozed confidence and power in this Brandon Maxwell suit and skirt at the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Va Va Voom

The woman of the hour dons a Versace drape dress for the highly exclusive Vanity Fair after party. 

Wonder Woman

At first glance, you would think the Golden Hour singer had this tulle Valentino gown custom made in honor of the album cover, but it turns out it wasn't. 

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2019 Grammys Kacey took home the gold for both Best Country Album and Album of the Year, plus she totally won for the best look of the night in this short red silk Valentino gown. 

Golden Hour

Kacey proves that all that glitters is gold in this goddess-like dress designed by J Mendel.

Diva

Versace came through with this stunning gown and an even more stunning slit for Kacey to show off her lean legs.

Power Suit

Kacey had the ultimate diva moment in a Rachel Comey suit with fluffy cuffs.

Pretty in Pink

It will be pretty hard for the country singer to top this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture look. 

Modern Woman

While most people wear a dazzling gown on the red carpet, Kacey went for a glamorous power suit with gold detailing.

Earning Her Stripes

The singer served looks in a glittery, rainbow-colored Juicy Couture jumpsuit.

Retro Chic

Kacey pays homage to her love for '70s fashion by wearing a glam coat and pointed heels for a C2C event in England.

When Harry Met Kacey

During their tour together, the singer matched the One Direction singer's funky vibe in a glittering romper.

Lady in Lavender

Christian Siriano is to thank for creating what Kacey calls a "cotton candy dream of a dress."

Bold and Beautiful

The singer dons her finest Armani gown for a night among the stars.

Technicolor Dream

Never afraid to go for a bold look, the country star performs in a glittering multi-colored jumpsuit that had everyone applauding her style choices.

Queen of Country

Kacey took home her first two Grammys in 2014 for her song "Merry Go 'Round."

Blushing Debut

For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the country girl ditches the cowboy boots for a shimmering pink gown designed by Armani.

Giddy Up

Her country roots are truly reflected in this cowgirl inspired ensemble. 

All That Glitters

Crowds are dazzled by the "Golden Hour" singer's shimmering pants and matching tube top.

Howdy, Cowgirl

These boots are made for walking and Kacey does that and more on the stage of the 49th Annual CMA Awards.

Metallic Moment

Christmastime inspired this flowing tinsel-like dress for the 2016 CMA Country Christmas show. 

Belt It Out

Kacey shows off her country roots in the red and white dress, with a bejeweled belt.

