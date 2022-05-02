We Dare You Not to Fan Out Over Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Met Gala Look

Oh, what a world when Kacey Musgraves enters the 2022 Met Gala.
On May 2, the country singer arrived at the Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute in New York City in another award-winning look.
The 33-year-old had fun for this white-tie affair with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour thanks to her Prada dress styled by Erica Cloud. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
As for her glam, celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee teamed up with BYREDO to make sure Kacey's makeup was on point.
This year's dressing guidelines are a complement to the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion." According to Vogue, the theme aims to celebrate the "inclusivity" of American fashion.
Many won't forget Kacey's 2021 Met Gala look when she showcased an equestrian look.
Wearing an effortlessly chic creation by the Ralph Lauren Collection, Kacey sported a metallic silver skirt that was made out of gunmetal silk to create a lamè liquid effect. The star paired her statement piece with a sleek black jersey turtleneck top.
And in true Kacey fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she accessorized with a black leather belt from the Ralph Lauren Collection and matching knee-high boots.
Others won't forget her 2019 Met Gala look when she transformed into a real-life Barbie.
From head to toe, Kacey oozed camp in a platinum-blonde wig, flowing pink leather jacket and dramatic fur shawl. Her lipstick perfectly matched the ensemble, while she complimented the shocking look with a silver heel.
The final touch that really pulled together the entire look was the pink blow dryer that doubled as a purse.
Safe to say she was a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world. Keep reading to see more of Kacey's best looks.