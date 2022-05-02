We Dare You Not to Fan Out Over Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Met Gala Look

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Oh, what a world when Kacey Musgraves enters the 2022 Met Gala.

On May 2, the country singer arrived at the Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute in New York City in another award-winning look.

The 33-year-old had fun for this white-tie affair with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour thanks to her Prada dress styled by Erica Cloud. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

As for her glam, celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee teamed up with BYREDO to make sure Kacey's makeup was on point.

This year's dressing guidelines are a complement to the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion." According to Vogue, the theme aims to celebrate the "inclusivity" of American fashion.

Many won't forget Kacey's 2021 Met Gala look when she showcased an equestrian look.