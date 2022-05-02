You'll Never Guess Which That '70s Show Stars Are Appearing in Netflix Spin-Off

Netflix is taking fans back to Point Place in the That '70s Show revival, that has Donna and Eric's daughter spending the summer with Kitty and Red.

The gang is getting back together.

Netflix recently confirmed that Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are set to reprise their roles in the That '70s Show spin-off, which is set in the '90s. The OG cast members will reunite with previously announced stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who also serve as executive producers on the new series.

Following the announcement, Topher celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself in a Point Place Class of '77 T-shirt, captioned, "Yup, still fits. #hellowisconsin."

Even Wilmer got into character, whipping out Fez's old bell bottoms and collared shirt for an Instagram Reel. "Red?" he wrote. "Let's try this Amédica word again..."

Fans were hoping they'd get to see more of the stars, especially Laura and Topher, whose on-screen daughter is the star of the new series. As Netflix previously revealed, Eric and Donna's kid, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), returns to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, as well as her new friends.

Topher recently stated that he won't be able to appear on the series because of his "day job," as did Wilmer, but it's safe to say they've managed to find the time!

One star who won't be appearing in the revival is Danny Masterson, who parted ways with Netflix after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The actor denies all allegations of wrongdoing. 

Continue reading to learn more about the cast of That '90s Show!

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

