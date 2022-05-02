Joey Lawrence Marries Actress Samantha Cope in Southern California Wedding

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are now husband and wife! Find out more about their California wedding below.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope's love has blossomed into happily ever after.

The 46-year-old actor and the 34-year-old actress tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony at the Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, Calif. on May 1, according to People. The nuptials—which were planned by Heather Christian Folger of HCD Weddings and Events—was followed by a cocktail hour and then dinner, which included filet, roasted chicken and mahi mahi.

Lawrence wore a beige suit by ASOS, while Cope looked gorgeous in a Wtoo by Watters tulle gown. Guests of the ceremony included the Melissa & Joey star's daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 12—who he shares with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson—and his brothers Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.

"It just feels so right," the Blossom alum told People about marrying his new wife. "Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it." 

Lawrence and the An Organized Killer actress met as co-stars in 2020 on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother. Last August, the couple revealed that they were engaged after dating for 11 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor told US Weekly at the time that Cope was the "best person ever." 

"So, we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he added. "Then when you least expect, amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."

