See How Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Celebrated Their Third Wedding Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner don't need cake by the ocean to celebrate their union.
The "Sucker" singer and Game of Thrones alum commemorated their third wedding anniversary in the most chill of ways: By spending most of the evening cuddled up together at home. On May 1, Joe shared a video of him and his wife—who are parents to 21-month-old daughter, Willa and currently expecting their second child together—with text that read, "Hey guys what are you doing for your 3-year wedding anniversary?"
The 32-year-old captioned the cute Instagram post, which featured his and Sophie's reactions as they tried to guess the names of different Teletubbies, "This is how you party kids. #wegotmarriedinvegas." But it's worth noting that they didn't spend the entire occasion at home, since the couple stepped out just a few hours beforehand for dinner at Emilio's in New York City.
In May 2019, Sophie and Joe shocked fans everywhere when they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards, with the two having a bigger ceremony in Paris that June. (Clearly someone was taking notes.)
The year before the pair tied the knot, Sophie gushed about her relationship in an interview with Marie Claire.
"It's lovely to be engaged," she shared. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."
Fast-forward two years, to when Joe also opened up about the sense of peace that he's found spending quality time with his family.
"It's been amazing," Joe told CBS This Morning in May 2021, noting how the pandemic allowed him to spend more time at home. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family—my immediate family—is time I don't think I'll get back, so I'm so thankful and grateful."