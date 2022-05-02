Amazon Pet Day Sale 2022: Score Major Discounts on Pet Care, Food & Treats, Toys & More for 24 Hours Only

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't know, May is National Pet Month. It's a month where we celebrate our pets and the joy they bring into our lives. To start the month off right, Amazon is holding its first ever Amazon Pet Day, which is a 24-hour sale where you can score amazing deals on everything from pet care to home cleaning products, food and treats to pet-friendly electronics, and everything in between. You only have until the end of the day to shop all the great discounts, so be sure to check out the Amazon Pet Day sale ASAP.
Wondering what kind of deals you can score during Amazon Pet Day 2022? Pet food and treats from brands like Milkbone, I and Love and You, Stella and Chewy's Wild Red and Amazon Brand pet food and treats are on sale for up to 40% off.
You can also save on products for the home like Rocco & Roxie stain & odor products, pet screen doors, automatic pet feeders, litter boxes, dog cameras and more. Shark air purifiers and robot vacuums and Bissell products are also on sale during Amazon's big pet sale.
If you're a pet owner, you really don't want to miss the Amazon Pet Day Sale Event. Again, the sale only lasts up until midnight so be sure to get your shopping in as soon as possible. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score today. Check those out below.
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator
Rocco & Roxie's Stain & Odor Eliminator has over 60,000 five-star reviews, is "certified gentle and safe" to use on all carpets, and is also safe to use around children and pets. In addition to carpets, this will also clean hard floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and pretty much "anywhere stains happen." The brand offers promises 100% satisfaction, so if you aren't happy with the results, the brand will give you a full refund. It's affordable, highly rated by Amazon reviewers, and their refund policy is really good. It's definitely worth a try!
Stella & Chewy’s Wild Red Jerky Nuggets
The Stella & Chewy's Wild Red Jerky Nuggets were made to be tasty while giving dogs the protein they deserve. It's made with 90% grass-fed beef and lamb, and it's free of grains and unnecessary fillers.
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
These fun shaped dog bowls feature "meal-lengthening" ridges to slow down your dog's eating tome by 10 times in order to help with proper digestion. It has over 63,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say these bowls are very effective for pets that are fast eaters. It's originally $16, but you can get it for as low as $. There are also other colors and shapes to choose from.
Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot
This 2-in-1 product acts as a mop that can scrub and clean floors, while also being a vacuum that can powerfully suction debris from the floor. It has over 2,600 five-star reviews and multiple shoppers say it can pick up pet hair without any issues. Plus, every purchase goes towards supporting the Bissell Pet Foundation whose mission is to help homeless pets.
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home
According to the bottle, this "smells like heaven, works like hell." This top-rated pet odor eliminator has over 57,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed. As one wrote, "I have been mind blown with this amazing powerful spray after dozens of pet sprays, dozens of carpet vacuum powders, tons of money and a load of disappointment. This product is the top of the line." You can use this directly on pet urine and it'll work its magic without too much effort on your part. Right now it's on sale for $13.
Pawstruck Beef Collagen Sticks for Dogs
Treat your furry friend to these large beef collagen sticks. They're long lasting, flavor-packed and are on sale now for $16.
Petmaker Waterproof Pet Blanket
These blankets will keep your pet a comfy and cozy spot to rest, while protecting your furniture at the same time. It's made with soft plush on one side and fuzzy sherpa on the other. There are multiple colors to choose from and it's only $25.
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags - 270 count
This value pack of extra thick plastic bags have a 100% leak-proof guarantee. They're odor blocking, unscented and were designed to give you stress-free walks. According to the numerous rave reviews, this pack is a must-have for dog owners. It's sturdy, large and really does a great job at blocking odor. For just $10, you're getting a great deal.
Bedsure Waterproof Dog Beds
In the market for a new dog bed? These options from Bedsure are 99% waterproof, can be used both indoor and out, and feature a soft plush cover that's easy to clean. It has over 6,000 five-stat reviews and shoppers say even the pickiest dogs love this bed.
Looking for more great pet finds? Check out these perfect gifts for pups, and be sure to check out the other offerings from the Amazon Pet Day sale.