Maude Apatow's 2022 Met Gala Look Would Make Her Euphoria Character Proud

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Maude Apatow is a f--kin' G!

On May 2, the Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala and, boy, did she not disappoint. The up-and-comer proved she was a rising style icon by rocking a timeless sheer gown with an old Hollywood hairstyle featuring sleek waves. To complete the look, she wore a diamond choker and a dark red lip. Her ensemble certainly paid tribute to the evening's theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion—which translates into gilded glamour, essentially. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

While Maude, who is the oldest daughter of Hollywood couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, looked right at home among the A-listers at the Met Gala, this isn't the first time that she's stunned at an industry event.

For the season two premiere of the HBO hit in January, Maude wore a daring shear dressed that featured sequins, feathers and cropped-black bodysuit. She accompanied the sizzling look with a dark brown bob and deep red lip color. But her Met Gala look definitely cemented her spot in the fashion big leagues.