Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

Danny Bonaduce is feeling the love amidst ongoing health concerns.

Earlier this week, the Partridge Family star, 62, announced that he was taking a "temporary medical leave" from his radio show. He expanded upon the reasoning behind the decision on May 1, when he tweeted to thank fans for their well-wishes and shared a screenshot of a Facebook post penned by his sister, Celia Bonaduce, which announced that the actor had developed a "mystery illness."

"Many of you have reached out to see what's going on with my brother Danny. Thank you," began Celia's post. "Along with Dairy Queen dipped cones and your messages, he is feeling the love."

However, she couldn't give a definitive diagnosis as to what was exactly happening to her brother's health. "We are not being coy when we say this is a 'mystery illness,'" Celia shared. "In layman's terms, his balance sucks- super sucks."