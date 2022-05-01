Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

Danny Bonaduce is feeling the love amidst ongoing health concerns.
Earlier this week, the Partridge Family star, 62, announced that he was taking a "temporary medical leave" from his radio show. He expanded upon the reasoning behind the decision on May 1, when he tweeted to thank fans for their well-wishes and shared a screenshot of a Facebook post penned by his sister, Celia Bonaduce, which announced that the actor had developed a "mystery illness."
"Many of you have reached out to see what's going on with my brother Danny. Thank you," began Celia's post. "Along with Dairy Queen dipped cones and your messages, he is feeling the love."
However, she couldn't give a definitive diagnosis as to what was exactly happening to her brother's health. "We are not being coy when we say this is a 'mystery illness,'" Celia shared. "In layman's terms, his balance sucks- super sucks."
Despite the uncertainty, Celia noted that the actor was in good hands, adding, "All the great medical minds of Seattle are at work trying to solve this conundrum."
She concluded her post by writing, "We will keep you posted. Please remember, that while he is a public figure, he is also my well-loved brother. Type your comments accordingly."
Following Danny's tweet, long-time fans, listeners and fellow celebrities all took to its reply section to share their well-wishes for the Baker's Hawk star.
That includes Mark Hamill, who wrote, "Wishing my Corvette Summer co-star a complete & speedy recovery."
Danny then responded, "I appreciate it. Thanks, man."
On April 29, Danny tweeted a photo of himself smiling while holding onto a cane as he announced that he would be taking a break from hosting The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.
"I'll share more when I know more. I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," he explained at the time. "What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon."
In a follow-up tweet, Danny appeared to be in good spirits as he joked, "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes."