E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Who is Elon Musk? Find out more about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who recently reached a deal to buy Twitter, including info about his parents, his ex-wives, his ex-girlfriends and his children.

By Corinne Heller May 01, 2022 11:04 PMTags
Twitter
Watch: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

You know Elon Musk as the CEO of Tesla and Space X and the possible soon-to-be owner of Twitter. But to others, he's just a dad.

The tech entrepreneur, the richest man in the world with a net worth of $246 billion, is the father of both twin and triplet boys from a past marriage to first wife Justine Wilson Musk, plus a toddler son and a baby girl from a recent relationship with ex-girlfriend Grimes. He has also been married twice to actress Tallulah Riley and has dated Amber Heard.

Elon, 50, who recently reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, is the eldest of three children. Born and raised in South Africa, he is the son of Errol Musk, a South African engineer from whom he is estranged, and Maye Musk, a Canadian-born former model and dietician. The two split in 1979, after which Elon, his brother Kimball Musk and sister Tosca Musk were mostly raised by their mother.

photos
Inside Elon Musk's Impressive Real Estate Properties

As a teen, Musk attended the University of Pretoria for several months before he moved at age 17 to his mom's native Canada, after which she obtained citizenship by birthright and followed, as did his siblings. After attending college there, he moved to the United States. In recent years, he has lived and worked in California and more recently, Austin, Texas.

Check out more about Elon's family below:

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maye Musk, Mother

Maye was born in Saskatchewan, Canada and emigrated with her parents to Pretoria, South Africa in 1950, when she was 7. After she and Elon's father, Errol, split, she "became a single mother of three when I was 31," Maye wrote in a CNBC essay in 2019.

"I never felt guilty about working full-time, because I didn't have a choice," she said. "Taking care of my children was the top priority; I worked hard to keep a roof over our heads, food in our stomach, and basic clothes on our back."

After Elon moved to Canada at age 17, she obtained Canadian citizenship by birthright and moved there too, as did his siblings.  There, she established a dietician practice and became President of the Consulting Dieticians of Canada, per Forbes. She also worked as a model. In 2019, after Elon sold his company Zip2 to Compaq for more than $300 million, he bought his mom an apartment in New York City, where she lived for 13 years and continued her modeling career. She is signed to the IMG Models agency. 

"I brought my children up like my parents brought us up when we were young: to be independent, kind, honest, considerate and polite," Maye wrote in her essay. "I taught them the importance of working hard and doing good things."

Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images
Errol Musk, Estranged Father

Elon's parents split up in 1979. His father is an engineer and like Elon, was born in South Africa. In the 2015 biography Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance wrote that Elon and his dad had a difficult relationship. In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Elon said his father "was such a terrible human being" who will  "plan evil," and shed tears discussing him.

In response, Elon's dad told the magazine, "I've been accused of being a Gay, a Misogynist, a Paedophile, a Traitor, a Rat, a S--t (quite often), a Bastard (by many women whose attentions I did not return) and much more. My own (wonderful) mother told me I am ‘ruthless' and should learn to be more 'humane.'" However, he also wrote, "I love my children and would readily do whatever for them."

After divorcing Elon's mother Maye, Errol married Heidi, mother of Jana Bezuidenhout, who was 4 years old at the time. Errol and Heidi went on to have two more children before divorcing after 18 years. In 2017, Errol and Jana had a baby together, son Elliot.  

"We were lonely, lost people," Errol told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in 2018. "One thing led to another—you can call it God's plan or nature's plan."

He said he did not consider Jana his stepdaughter and that she was raised away from the family for long periods of time. He said he helps support he and their son and sees them regularly, although he does not live with them.

instagram
Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk, Brother and Sister

Kimbal, born in 1972, is a restauranteur. He is the founder of The Kitchen, a collective of 5 restaurants that source directly from local farmers, Forbes reported in 2018. He also runs a non-profit, Big-Green, that has built 200 learning gardens in schools across the U.S., the outlet said.

Tosca, born in 1974, is a filmmaker. In 2017, she founded Passionflix, a female-focused streaming service that targets the billion-dollar romance novel industry, according to Forbes.

 

Getty Images/Youtube
Justine Wilson, First Ex-Wife (2000-2008)

Elon and Canadian-born Justine, his college sweetheart from Queen's University in Ontario, married in 2000.  In a 2010 article she penned for Marie Claire, titled I Was a Starter Wife: Inside America's Messiest Divorce, Justine said that while dancing at their wedding reception, Elon told her, "I am the alpha in this marriage."

"I shrugged it off," Wilson wrote, "just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious."

The two welcomed their first child, son Nevada Alexander, in 2002. The baby died at age 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). "Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing," Justine wrote in her article.

The couple pursued IVF to conceive again went on to welcome five more boys—twins and triplets.

In 2008, Elon filed for divorce. They share custody of their sons.

 

instagram
Griffin & Xavier Musk, Twin Sons

Elon and Justine welcomed their twins in 2004.

instagram
Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk, Triplet Sons

Elon and Justin welcomed their triplets in 2016. 

Getty Images
Tallulah Riley, Ex-Wife (2010-2012, 2013-2016)

Elon and Tallulah, who played host greeter Angela on HBO's Westworld, married in 2010.  "It all happened very fast," she told CBS News. "We were engaged after, I think, two weeks of knowing each other." 

The two divorced in 2012, remarried a year later before the pair divorced again in 2016.

instagram
Amber Heard, Ex-Girlfriend (2017)

Elon and Amber went public with their romance in early 2017, a year after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and Elon and second wife Tallulah Riley divorced for the second time. Months later, Elon and Amber called it quits

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," Elon told Rolling Stone. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad...Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

 

Instagram
Grimes: Ex-Girlfriend (2018-2022)

Elon and the singer dated on and off for about four years, starting in 2018. The two share two children. In September 2021, Elon told Page Six that he and Grimes "are, I'd say, probably semi-separated," adding, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the singer said she and Elon "live in separate houses" and are "best friends."

She later tweeted, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now." 

 

heo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME
X Æ A-Xii Musk, Son

In 2020, Elon and then-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son. They soon modified the spelling of his name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." 

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Daughter

In her Vanity Fair interview, Grimes she and Elon privately welcomed a baby girl, their first daughter, via surrogacy.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

 

Trending Stories

1

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

2

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

3

After Naomi Judd Dies, Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Still On

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Reveals the Actor Has a "Mystery Illness"

2

Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

3

After Naomi Judd Dies, Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Still On

4

All the Pics of Katie Holmes' PDA With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

5

Princess Charlotte Joined by Family Dog in Adorable 7th Birthday Pics