Here's Your Guide to Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

You know Elon Musk as the CEO of Tesla and Space X and the possible soon-to-be owner of Twitter. But to others, he's just a dad.
The tech entrepreneur, the richest man in the world with a net worth of $246 billion, is the father of both twin and triplet boys from a past marriage to first wife Justine Wilson Musk, plus a toddler son and a baby girl from a recent relationship with ex-girlfriend Grimes. He has also been married twice to actress Tallulah Riley and has dated Amber Heard.
Elon, 50, who recently reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash, is the eldest of three children. Born and raised in South Africa, he is the son of Errol Musk, a South African engineer from whom he is estranged, and Maye Musk, a Canadian-born former model and dietician. The two split in 1979, after which Elon, his brother Kimball Musk and sister Tosca Musk were mostly raised by their mother.
As a teen, Musk attended the University of Pretoria for several months before he moved at age 17 to his mom's native Canada, after which she obtained citizenship by birthright and followed, as did his siblings. After attending college there, he moved to the United States. In recent years, he has lived and worked in California and more recently, Austin, Texas.
