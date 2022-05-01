Bill Murray Breaks Silence After Film Suspension Over His Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

Watch : Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of "Sexually Inappropriate" Conduct

Bill Murray is reflecting on his actions.

Last month, a complaint about "inappropriate behavior" by the actor led Searchlight Pictures to suspend production of Aziz Ansari's new movie Being Mortal, according to multiple reports. In an interview with CNBC, Murray, 71, addressed the allegations for the first time, saying he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working with on the film.

"I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," Murray said to CNBC on April 30, however he did not reveal what was said or to whom.

Murray explained that he has been taking time to think on what happened and shared that the two parties involved are talking and "trying to make peace with each other."

"We are both professionals, we like each others' work, we like each other," he continued. "If we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well."