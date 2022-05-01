BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale: New Pisa Bracelet Styles For Just $10, Plus Other Can’t-Miss Deals Under $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to add some shine and sparkle to your spring and summer wardrobe? You're in luck! The BaubleBar Big Spring Sale Event 2022 is happening now and the deals are seriously amazing.
We're talking $10 deals on their fan fave stackable Pisa bracelets, $15 deals on brand new (and super cute!) BaubleBar x Disney styles, $12 Alidia rings and 20% off everything else including an extra 20% off sale styles. When BaubleBar says they're having a big spring sale, they mean it! Don't miss your chance to score some of their best-selling rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, anklets and more for a really good price.
Got a wedding to attend in the upcoming months? BaubleBar's Occasion Shop has exactly what you need to show up looking extra glam, like their trendy Deirdre earrings which were so popular with shoppers they sold out in one day.
If you want something totally unique to you, BaubleBar has a great selection of personalized pieces like custom iPhone cases, personalized throw blankets and their super popular nameplate necklace. Again, all of these are 20% off during BaubleBar's sale. We're currently obsessed with the gorgeous custom Slider bracelet, which is on sale now for $38.
Since we know you love scoring the absolute best deals, we've rounded up some gorgeous pieces you can get for $15 or less. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale 2022
BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet
Chances are you've seen these all over social media, including on some of your favorite celebs. Now's your chance to score the Pisa bracelet, BaubleBar's "best-selling bracelets ever" for just $10. It's the perfect time to start a stack if you don't already have one!
BaubleBar Amora Pisa Bracelet
Put some heart into your bracelet stack with the Amora Pisa bracelet. which features a gorgeous pavé heart bead. You can choose to get this in blue, heart or multi.
BaubleBar Eileen Initial Pisa Bracelet
The Eileen Initial Pisa bracelet is BaubleBar's number one best-selling initial bracelet of all time. It's originally $30, but you can snag one (or three) today for just $10 each. Such an incredible deal!
BaubleBar Crescent Pisa Bracelet
Looking for something a little more unique to shake up your bracelet stack? Check out the Crescent Pisa, which wad designed to be "an ode to the night sky." You can get this in solid gold or with black or white hearts.
BaubleBar Positivity Pisa Bracelet
With bright cheery color options like yellow and hot pink, BaubleBar's Positivity Pisa bracelet will remind you to always look on the bright side.
BaubleBar Amora Tile Pisa Bracelet
We adore the Amora Tile Pisa bracelet, and BaubleBar shoppers do too! It's cute, sophisticated and would make a beautiful addition to your bracelet stack. Snap yours up today before it sells out!
BaubleBar Assorted Silver Pisa Bracelet
Numerous fans everywhere requested for silver Pisa bracelets and BaubleBar delivered. These bracelets come in several sizes and color options. If you love silver, now's your chance to create a stack for a really good price.
BaubleBar Nora Pisa Bracelet
Spring and summer are all about color, so the BaubleBar Nora Pisa bracelet would make an excellent addition to your everyday look. It comes in seven color options including pink ombre, red, lavender and the playful multi.
BaubleBar Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar created the Maritza Initial Pisa bracelet for anyone wanting a personalized piece without having to wait for the couple of weeks to get it done. It's a must-have for every bracelet stack.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
The lovely BaubleBar Mini Alidia ring is their number one ring of all time. It's currently available in five colors including black clear and blue ombre, and right now you can get one for just $12.
BaubleBar Pavé Disney Delicate Necklace
The Pavé Disney Delicate necklace is a brand new addition to the BaubleBar x Disney collection. It features adorable minimalist Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck pendant charms made with sparkling glass stones. For this week only, you can snag these for just $15! If you're a Disney fan, don't pass this deal up.
BaubleBar Pavé Disney Delicate Earrings
If you love a matching set, be sure to get these earrings along with the necklace above. During the BaubleBar Big Spring Sale Event, you can get one earring set and one necklace less than the price of one piece regularly. Such a great deal!
BaubleBar Alanna Ring
The mixed stones used to make the Alanna ring make this fun and unique. Right now, it's currently available in three color options and every piece is just $12.
BaubleBar Chloe Necklace
These beautiful gold and pavé initial pendants make great layering pieces and would look perfect with a chic tennis necklace or snake chain. If you love this piece, you can get it today for just $12.
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
The Bennett Tennis Bracelet has everything you love from the best-selling Bennett Tennis Necklace, but it's in bracelet form. It's available in a variety of color options including pink ombre, greige, and rainbow. Right now, you can add this to your jewelry collection for just $12.
BaubleBar Fiona Necklace
If you've been looking for a simple initial necklace to add to your necklace stack, the elegant Fiona necklace is an excellent choice. Not only is it such a classic, it's super affordable at just $12.
Looking for more great things to shop during BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale? Check out the BaubleBar pieces that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Kate Hudson have worn.