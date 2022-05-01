Stagecoach 2022 Star Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Watch : Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

Get those boots that are made for walking because Stagecoach 2022 is here.

The biggest country music festival of the year has arrived in Indio, Calif., and thousands of fans are experiencing three days of nonstop music, dancing and fun in the sun.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are serving as headliners for the event, which is held April 29-May 1. And before you assume this is just another concert on the calendar, think again!

"There are so many pinnacles that as a country artist you dream of as a kid and headlining Stagecoach is truly a milestone moment for me," Thomas Rhett told E! News as he kicked off the weekend at Camp Dos Primos. "I do believe that your dreams can come true. And I know that's cliche, but I truly believe it."

And for the record: His show ended up featuring his biggest hits and surprise guests including Ashton Kutcher, Jon Pardi and Hardy.

While fans can watch many of the performances on the official live-stream, E! News is keeping track of all the star sightings.