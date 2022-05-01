E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

Stagecoach 2022 Star Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are bringing the stars to Indio, Calif., for the Stagecoach Music Festival. See who is having country fun in the desert.

Watch: Thomas Rhett Gushes Over Daughters & Wife Lauren Akins

Get those boots that are made for walking because Stagecoach 2022 is here.

The biggest country music festival of the year has arrived in Indio, Calif., and thousands of fans are experiencing three days of nonstop music, dancing and fun in the sun.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are serving as headliners for the event, which is held April 29-May 1. And before you assume this is just another concert on the calendar, think again! 

"There are so many pinnacles that as a country artist you dream of as a kid and headlining Stagecoach is truly a milestone moment for me," Thomas Rhett told E! News as he kicked off the weekend at Camp Dos Primos. "I do believe that your dreams can come true. And I know that's cliche, but I truly believe it." 

And for the record: His show ended up featuring his biggest hits and surprise guests including Ashton Kutcher, Jon Pardi and Hardy.

While fans can watch many of the performances on the official live-stream, E! News is keeping track of all the star sightings. 

photos
Bachelor Nation at Stagecoach

Keep reading to see all the stars rocking out in the desert and having a complete blast. 

Instagram
Maren Morris

"Thoroughly enjoying the desert," the singer wrote on Instagram while hanging out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kelsey and Sutton Stracke. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Camp Dos Primos
Thomas Rhett

Stagecoach's first headliner of the weekend attends "Camp Dos Primos" with Hardy at Dive Palm Springs.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Breland

During his Stagecoach performance, the singer surprised fans with a special appearance from Twilight's Taylor Lautner. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Shy Carter

Who's ready to have some "Beer With My Friends" and the country singer? 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Maren Morris

The singer appears onstage.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Camp Dos Primos
Thomas Rhett

Cheers to a great weekend! The country singer celebrates the launch of Dos Primos Tequila Reposado at "Camp Dos Primos." 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

The couple performs together.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Midland & Jon Pardi

The band and singer perform together.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Guy Fieri⋅& Midland

Flavortown in the desert! The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host returns with his iconic Smokehouse to cook brisket alongside musicians Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Breland

The performer is all smiles.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Jordan Davis

The star appears onstage.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Laci Kaye Booth

The musician greets the audience.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Ryan Griffin

The star performs for the crowd.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Reyna Roberts

The musician performs onstage.

@jaimiej99/Instagram
Thomas Rhett & Ashton Kutcher

The actor makes a surprise appearance during the country star's set.

