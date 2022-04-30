Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Return Trip to Italy With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Date Night at Hulu Show Premiere

Kourtney Kardashian showcased a sexy look while vacationing with Travis Barker in Italy, in what marked their second joint trip to the country and their first as an engaged couple.

Kourtney, 42, wore a black thong bikini under a sheer coverup while hanging out with her fiancé by the shore of Lake Como on April 29. Kourtney and Travis, 46, were photographed walking together and also making out on a lounge chair.

Travis shared a few pics from their trip on his Instagram Story, including images of lakefront homes and the 5-star lakefront hotel Villa d'Este, taken from a boat. He also posted a photo of himself holding a sandwich from the vegan restaurant Vegami.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted arriving hand-in-hand at their hotel in Milan.

Last August, Kourtney and Travis vacationed in Genoa, Portofino and Venice and were photographed packing on the PDA several times. One steamy pic irritated her ex Scott Disick so much that he DMed the image to her other ex, Younes Bendjima, about it.