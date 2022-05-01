Real Housewives of Atlanta Stars' Beauty Products: 73 Picks From Kandi Burruss and More

We included these products shared by Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Drew Sidora, and Sheree Whitfield because we think you'll like them at these prices. Some of the products are from Kenya's brand Kenya Moore Haircare. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The upcoming forecast is full of shade because The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back for Season 14 on Bravo. Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Drew Sidora are peach holders again. Marlo Hampton finally reached full-time cast member status. The queen of joggers, Sheree Whitfield is making her historic return. Sadly, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are not on this season, and they will be missed.
The RHOA ladies are always ready to read their frenemies and they're always serving up the best looks. If you want to look "Gone With the Wind Fabulous," here are 73 beauty products recommended by Kenya, Kandi, Drew, Marlo, Sheree, Cynthia, Porsha, and the OG NeNe Leakes. Unfortunately, there aren't any recent beauty recommendations from the newest Housewife, Sanya Richards-Ross, but hopefully we can add those soon.
Kenya Moore's Beauty Product Recommendations
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 50 Wipes Total
Kenya Moore said, "For me, I do have a breakout it's usually caused by not cleaning my makeup off from the end of the day. I have to make sure to clean the makeup off my face nightly. I think it's important to let your skin breathe. What I love about these Neutrogena wipes is that that keep me from breaking out and they prevent me from forgetting to clean my face. These. Are. A. Lifesaver."
"When I'm so tired and I just need to go to bed, but I'm too tired to wash my face, having these beside me on my nightstand is important. They live next to me on my nightstand. This is what I need to prevent breakouts. This has been the number one lifesaver for me honestly. I put these in my bag too when I'm out. I even take a few out and put them in a plastic bag if I don't want to bring a full pack out with me."
These wipes have 77,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kenya's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Teresa Giudice recently recommended these wipes. Serena Williams uses them too. La La Anthony keeps them in her bag. They're also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion
Kenya Moore said, "After I use the makeup wipes, I use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer. This is one of the best moisturizers. What I like about it is that it's so light. It feels like whipped cream on your face. It's like a drink of water for your face. It's not heavy. You can put it on under your makeup during the day and at night. It really is incredible, light, and easy to use all over your face. It is a must-have!"
This moisturizer has 65,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's used by other celebrities who don't seem to age, including Jennifer Garner.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Growth Repair Shampoo
Kenya Moore explained, "You need to take care of your hair. Your hair will get dry and brittle if you neglect it. If it's dry and brittle, it will break off. We want to keep that hair moisturized and keep it growing. We want to retain the length."
"I get my hair done a lot and my hair had started to break off. You always want to start with an incredibly shampoo. My shampoo has no sulfates, phosphates, mineral oils, silicones, or parabens. Those are the ingredients that can damage your hair or coat your hair and blocks products from treating your hair. Gently cleanse your hair with this. It's going to get your hair back on track and healthy. It will help you maintain that length that you love."
An Amazon shopper said, "Growth Hair shampoo has been the best I have ever used!!! My hair was so soft, manageable, smelled really good and my scalp was clean. NO TANGLING OR DRYNESS!!! I LOVE this shampoo!! Simply the Best !!!" Another wrote, "I swear my hair thickened after one use."
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
Kenya Moore said, "This is my Restorative Growth Mask. This is my favorite product in the line. It is a jar of new beginnings. It will stop the damage in one use. It gets your hair back to being strong. It just makes your hair feel like butter and super soft. It makes your hair shiny. It smells so good. Use this once a week."
An Amazon shopper said, "The Kenya Moore restorative growth mask is a special product. The product actually works the first time you use it. You can actually see and feel the difference in the texture of your hair. Thank you can you for making this product."
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
Kenya Moore shared, "I found this brush. Your hair is the most fragile when it's wet, but for girls with super curly or super thick hair, you really have to detangle your hair when it's wet. You don't want to do that when it's dry. It's a great brush that is gentle on your hair while you detangle your hair."
This number one Amazon bestselling brush comes in so many colors and it has 46,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
Kenya Moore explained, When you stimulate your scalp, it will get your blood flow going and your hair will be revived. It will want to grow because you're stimulating the scalp. This right here, I love it. It's a scalp massager you can use while you shampoo and condition your hair. It's easy to hold and I love it. It gets right into your scalp. You can use it as a brush also. There's nothing better than this. It's not expensive, guys. It's also a great complement to haircare products. You want to use this a couple times a day. This is amazing."
This scalp brush has 86,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jaciu 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase- Set of 2
Kenya Moore advised, "Keep that good moisture in your hair. You want to retain it. The one thing people do that's a huge mistake is that they sleep on cotton pillowcases. It's the worst thing in the world because cotton against your hair and skin will absorb moisture. The fibers can rub against you in the wrong way and create damage. I found this beautiful silk pillowcase. Silk is smooth and it doesn't pull moisture out from your hair. It is one of the best things you can do for your hair when you go to sleep. I love this one. It's Amazon's bestseller in beauty. It's 100% pure silk. It comes in different colors."
"That silk pillowcase is a must. You have got to get a silk pillowcase for your hair. Save your hair with silk pillowcase." This set comes in a few different colors and sizes with 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, Bonus Super Clips Included (Amazon Exclusive)
Kenya Moore explained, "If you want beautiful curls, this is one of those well-kept secrets. I love this Conair hot rollers set. What I love about it is that it's gentle heat. I always talk about how direct heat from blow dryers is so damaging. Don't do that. This kind of heat is so gentle."
"It heats up in 85 seconds and the rollers are jumbo. Clip them in. It's super super super moisturizing for your hair because they don't have super high heat. These are ceramic rollers. Ceramic is really friendly to your hair. It smooths your hair for great curls and great volume. These are something I love to use. I love this set because when I just want some sexy volume without damaging my hair, this is so much easier than sitting there with a curling iron. This is something that every girl must have."
This set has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Kenya Moore said, "I'm excited because I have a passion for skincare. I love this. This is a jade roller. Look at how beautiful that is. This is great because you can put this in the fridge or the freezer before you use it. This is how you keep that neck tight. You don't need fillers, a facelift, and all that. All you need is a routine and great products. This is so cold, which is good for your skin. This is so so nice."
"You can use the small end of it for under your eyes to roll. It's like a little massage for your face. It feels so good. This is great after a hard night. It comes with a gua sha. You see this, the way it's shaped makes it great for you neckline and jawline. It helps define my face. I love using this. It gets rid of excess bloat and promotes lymphatic drainage. You just want to a light pressure, not too much. This set is a must-have. If you have a puffy face, this helps get rid of excess water. This is what you need. For sure try this."
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, JoJo Fletcher, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Cassie Randolph. And if you want to emulate that 4 AM Euphoria beauty routine, get this. This set has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks– 20 Pairs
"I've been using these every day because I don't want puffy eyes. You put them under your eyes and they just take away all that puffiness and you don't have those bags under your eyes. I wear these while I do my hair," Kenya Moore shared.
These eye gels have 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These have been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph, and E! shopping editors.
NuFACE MINI Starter Kit
"This device tones and gives that lymphatic massage. This little guy right here is used with the gel primer that it comes with. With this, the results are instant. Roll this on your face. It's cold to the touch, but it also vibrates. It's good for your cheeks, jawline, neck, and forehead. Use this after you clean your skin and before makeup. This is great, Kenya Moore explained.
Kandi Burruss, JoJo Fletcher, Dorinda Medley, and E! Shopping Editors have also raved about this device. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Moisturizer for Scars and Stretchmarks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E
Kenya Moore declared, "This is something we can all appreciate. It's an Amazon bestseller in beauty. This is a miracle! It's a beautiful, lightweight oil that smells amazing. I had a breast lift and reduction surgery. I had scarring and used this. You can get stretch marks when you're growing too. You don't have to live with imperfections. This improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Use this daily and massage it in. It's just great for uneven skin tone, aging, and dehydrated skin. You can put it on your face. You can use it anywhere. It really is a great product. This stuff works great. Put it on every day."
This product has 93,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Porsha Williams, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith, and E! shopping editors.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Topical Facial Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
Kenya Moore said, "I love this Vitamin C. In case you guys don't know, Vitamin C brightens your skin. If you have dull skin, you need this Vitamin C serum. It has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E as well. This little guy applies a powerful punch. Use this after toner for a brighter complexion. Your skin just looks alive. This gives your skin vibrance. This is an Amazon bestseller in beauty."
Porsha Williams uses this serum and E! Shopping Editors do too. It has 65,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub - Moisturizing and Exfoliating Body, Face, Hand, Foot Scrub - Fights Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Fine Lines & Wrinkles
"This scrub helps you take care of your skin. This is the way to go. It cleans, moisturizes, exfoliates, and revitalizes. You can put this on your face or your body. Self-care is important," Kenya Moore said.
This scrub has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover
Kenya Moore insisted, "This is a must-have. It gets all that extra hair on your skin, that little peach fuzz that you don't like. Anywhere that you have hair you don't want, this little guy right here is amazing. It's so simple to use. Just use it in a circular motion, one and done. Ladies, this is your friend. I love this little guy."
This hair removal device has 73,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner With Aloe Vera Formula
Kenya Moore remarked, "Witch hazel is so good for you guys. When I have a ton of makeup on and I really want to get my skin really super cleansed, I start with the wipes and then I use this. It's super gentle on the skin, but cleanses super well. I absolutely love it."
This toner has 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator- Spa Quality Exfoliating Face Mask with Manuka Honey & Walnut
"This is a microdermabrasion facial scrub. Getting rid of those dead skin cells is important. You want to use this at least once a week. I use it twice a week just because I wear so much makeup throughout the week. You need to get this. You have to get rid of those dead layers of the skin," Kenya Moore said.
This product has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alaffia EveryDay Shea Vanilla Lotion and Vanilla Mint Body Wash
Kenya Moore said, "You want to smell good, right? This is a body wash that I really appreciate. I love everything about this body wash and the body lotion. This company empowers women and gives back to the community and the environment. The quality of these products cannot be matched. The body wash is my favorite. The lotion is thick, rich, and creamy. It smells good without synthetic fragrances."
Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand and Body Cream
"I love this hand and body lotion. It's a clean company and the products are handcrafted. I use this with my daughter Brooklyn too. I trust the company. You need this hand lotion with hand sanitizing all the time, your hands get dry. This cream is lightweight and moisturizing. It's amazing. I just love it. It has a light smell," Kenya Moore shared.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Kenya Moore said, "You know I'm obsessed with Rihanna's cosmetics. She has great cosmetics. Another one that I wanted to show you is the Fenty Beauty lip gloss. It's so good. I love it. It's gorgeous. This color, by the way, looks good on everyone from chocolate like me to your lightest skin tone. It's a beautiful color. You guys don't want to miss out on this."
La La Anthony and Remi Bader love this lip gloss too. This lip gloss has 807.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation
Kenya Moore raved, "I love this foundation. Nars is a stellar company. Nars consistently makes products that have a wide range of colors for everyone. I love this. It gives you coverage. It's a soft matte that lasts all day. It gives you a flawless finish."
This foundation has 127.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
Kenya Moore explained, "I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation."
These sponges have 58,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Ricris Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
"This is the bomb to clean your makeup brushes. It dries them too. Do not apply your makeup with dirty brushes, that leads to bacteria and breakouts. This is portable, electronic, and automatic. Don't forget this one. You need this. You cannot use dirty makeup brushes," Kenya Moore said.
This brush cleaner 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror With 21 Led Lights, Touch Screen and 3x/2x/1x Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
Kenya Moore said, This is an incredible mirror. It's portable with light. It's absolutely necessary when you're doing your makeup. You need to see. It's so lightweight too. It's great for travel."
This mirror has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kandi Burruss' Beauty Product Recommendations
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet
Kandi Burruss shared, "My homegirl Jamie recommended this. This is a foot cream for extremely dry cracked feet. Those of you who deal with cracked feet, get you some of this, baby. I'm telling you it will smooth them on out."
This cream has 45,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
"There are things on the essentials list that I definitely feel like we all need. This is a facial cleansing brush and it comes with two brush heads. Brush that dead skin right on off. You have to try this," Kandi Burruss said.
This cleansing brush has 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Kandi Burruss advised, "Put this in the bath or foot spa to get rid of crusty feet. It makes your skin soft. You put this in the bath and it foams up and it helps the body feel so good. It has lavender, which is soothing and it helps me sleep. It nourishes your skin. This is for the entire body, but put it in your foot bath. This is a five star product, which means it's a must-have."
This foaming bath product has 48,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jinri Hair Dryer 1875W, Negative Ionic Fast Dry Low Noise Blow Dryer
Kandi Burruss said, "You need a good hair dryer. This is it. It's everything. I also love matte finish and it has some great attachments. If you need one, this should be the one you get."
This hair dryer has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
Kandi Burruss declared, "This brush is amazing."
This scalp care brush has 86,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and our E! Shopping editors.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
"This softens, deep cleanses, and nourishes. It's excellent for the skin. This is awesome," Kandi Burruss shared.
The cleansing balm has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also available in a rose scent. JoJo Fletcher uses this cleansing balm too.
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device + Hydrating Skin Care
Kandi Burruss said, "I don't want to start talking about my age, but I am in my forties, OK? So, this is my time where I really gotta start working on keeping this face from dropping. This device comes with a gel primer. Use this to help tone, keep those cheeks up, building collagen, and to keep a youthful look. I'm working on my neck right now."
This is another recommendation that Kandi and JoJo Fletcher have in common. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia Shea Butter (Rose, 2 Oz Tins - Set of 3)
Kandi Burruss told Amazon shoppers, "This comes in a cute canister. This one is rose and it smells so good. It smells excellent. I love shea butter. These are cool because they're small and you can just throw it in your bag, keep it at your desk, or keep one in your car. It is really nice. I love this shea butter cream."
"This is a really nice gift for someone, right? This comes with three in a set and 15% of profits go back to communities in Ghana."
Gabrielle Union has recommended this shea butter too.
PiperWai Natural Deodorant for Women & Men- Aluminum Free with Activated Charcoal & Magnesium
Kandi Burruss explained, This is a natural deodorant for women and men. It's an activated charcoal deodorant with essential oils. It's aluminum-free and paraben-free. It's great for sensitive skin. I was so excited to see a Black-owned company that makes aluminum-free deodorant. This deodorant is from PiperWai. It keeps the impurities out. Activated charcoal neutralizes odor and absorbs moisture without irritation, just clean, fresh pits. This is great. You guys should order one."
This deodorant has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crafts and the City Reusable Cotton Pads For Face- 20 Pack
"For you all who wear makeup, these are reusable to clean your face. It's soft cotton, so it doesn't scratch your skin. It's gentle on sensitive skin. It comes in this bag that you can put in the washing machine. We care about the environment, y'all. These wipe away stubborn eye makeup, waterproof mascara, and eyelash glue. I wear makeup almost every day, so I need these to take care of my skin. These are an essential item. Check them out, guys," Kandi Burruss advised.
AllKem Dark Maroon Tapered Midi Long Coffin Press on Nails
Kandi Burruss said, "These are press-on nails. Press-on nails got me through the pandemic, honey. The press-on nails are everything. Get you some." These nails come in 21 different colors.
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract for Sensitive Skin- 90 Wipes
"I just busted open a new pack this morning. I run through makeup wipes. That is an easy gift to give to anybody who loves to wear makeup because we run through those," Kandi Burruss said.
There are different versions of these wipes to cater to multiple skin concerns. These have 3,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Tinted Moisturizing Lip Care- 2 Pack
Kandi Burruss said, "I love those. They're so cool because if you don't want to do a whole face and you just want something simple as you're walking out the door, the tinted lip balms from Burt's Bees are amazing, y'all. I'm not just saying that. There are different colors, but it's not too much. It keeps your lips moisturized. Perfection."
This two-piece set has 4,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Marlo Hampton's Beauty Product Recommendations
Albolene Moisturizing Cleanser and Makeup Remover
Marlo shared her beauty must-haves on her personal website, explaining, "For starters – I use Albolene moisturizing makeup remover. Guys, I live and die by this stuff. It is AMAZING. It is so important to cleanse your face before putting makeup on. It hydrates, gets access oils and makeup off, and wakes you up!"
This makeup remover has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in Single AF
Marlo Hampton made it a point to zoom in on the name of her lipstick shade in an Instagram video. The shade shade she shared is Single AF from Morphe.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
"To finish off my everyday look I use my go-to mascara, Better Than Sex by Two Faced * major heart eyes*," Marlo wrote on her blog.
This mascara has 13,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 484.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sheree Whitfield's Beauty Product Recommendations
La Mer The Eye Concentrate Cream
Sheree Whitfield hasn't shared a ton of her beauty secrets over the years, but hopefully she shares more soon. However, she did tweet, "I drink a ton of water. I've used Crème de la Mer eye cream since my 20's."
This eye cream has 13.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Porsha Williams' Beauty Product Recommendations
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
Porsha Williams said, "I'm very much into skincare. This is a charcoal mask. I love this face mask. It is illuminating."
"I hate when people tell me about masks, but they don't tell me how they prep their face for a mask. So, I will share that with you now. I wash my face. I start my face off with warm water first. If it's a loofah day, I'll do that first, wash it completely, all done. And then I apply my charcoal mask. You let it sit on your face until it dries."
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that."
T3 Micro Lucea Professional Straightening Styling Iron Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
"This flat iron is so bomb, OK? I'm always in search for a great flat iron. The T3 iron is bomb. This flat iron gives my hair a nice shine and it gets it really flat from the root. The way this iron is beveled, it gets really close to my root and it straightens it very very well. You can use it to curl your hair too. And it heats up super fast. This is like professional too. If you want to have a Hot Girl Summer, this is the way to get it started," Porsha Williams advised.
This flat iron has 8.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
PCA SKIN Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - Zinc Oxide Daily Moisturizing Face Sunscreen
Porsha Williams said, "A very essential part of skincare is sunscreen. You need to use your sunscreen. This one is SPF 30. I like this particular sunscreen because it's weightless and you can put it under your makeup. It really hydrates your skin. It's not drying. Use it daily."
Proactiv Charcoal Facial Cleansing Brush
Porsha Williams declared, "I love this one! Proactiv, I love this brand! This is the Proactiv Charcoal Facial Cleansing Brush. It helps to clean your pores. The bristles are super super small so it's like a gazillion little bristles working for you to make sure your skin is nice and clean. This is what you want and it has different speeds. Proactiv is a brand that you can trust. And it's a soft brush. It's not too abrasive."
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Topical Facial Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
Porsha Williams shared, "This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft. Now, I only have to use a pea size [amount] of foundation as concealer because my actual skin texture and coloring was beautiful. When you talk about a skin secret, you have to talk about Vitamin C. This is very very high quality. It also includes Vitamin E. You'll absolutely love it. This is a must!"
This has 65,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Moisturizer for Scars and Stretchmarks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E
"Listen, this is a staple. Travel with it and everything. It helps cleanse my skin and it actually helps my skin feel cleaner. If you shave or get waxes, you're gonna want to pair this oil with the Vitamin C for your bikini area. It will really help with softening that skin down there and your underarms. It will help prevent ingrown hairs," Porsha Williams said.
This product has 93,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
Porsha Williams said, "I want to do a myth buster with this one. A lot of men and women think you don't have to start caring for your under eye until you're over 40. No, honey, you still have that under eye skin now. It is different from the rest of your skin. It is very very delicate. It's very very sensitive. This is made specifically for your under eye. It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating."
"Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Bioré Nose+Face, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, 12 Nose + 12 Face Strips for Chin or Forehead
"These are serious blackhead strips, OK? These should almost be for professional use. No matter how clean you think your skin is, put this on your nose and forehead. It's gonna pull all of those blackheads out of your face. You'll notice the difference in the texture of your nose. It's perfect. Go ahead and add two to your cart. I really want these in your weekly skincare regimen. You want to have nice, clear skin," Porsha Williams shared.
These strips have 14,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Aloderma Pure Aloe Vera Gel Made with USDA Organic certified Aloe Vera
Porsha Williams insisted, "Make sure you pick up this Aloederma. It is amazing It's moisturizing. It soothes your skin if you get a rash or some type of irritation. It improves the overall elasticity of your skin. The God's honest truth: you need to get this. You can use this every single night and every single day."
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
"This is a makeup artist's must have. I work with a lot of makeup artists. For every single one of them, this is a staple in their kit. This cream is a primer. It actually has a lot of vitamins in it, so it really does help your skin feel smooth and clear. This is a daily cream that you put on and it really does keep your makeup in place," Porsha Williams explained.
This has 7,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe, and Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.
Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77 and Inglot Brush 30T by Inglot
Porsha Williams told Amazon shoppers, "One thing that I must have, even if I just throw it into my purse is is my Inglot black eyeliner gel. It's just my go-to. Inglot does not dry up on you too fast. It keeps its moisture for a long period of time if you put the top right back on every time you use it."
"It is super black and I love an exaggerated black. I love a cat eye. I want my cat eye to be matte and super super black. I cannot stress enough to you how much I love my Inglot. It's a great product. It doesn't smudge or run."
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, 12 Golden Neutral Shades
Porsha Williams said, "This is a makeup line that I absolutely love. These products last. I have a lot of their palettes. This one is amazing. The one thing I want to stress to you about anything Urban Decay is that their products last forever. That is a sign of quality products and their colors are very very vibrant. It goes on so smooth and these are gorgeous colors. This is my go-to palette. These are the only colors I wear on the daily."
"It comes with a very nice brush that's two-sided. Make sure you pick this up." This palette 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ben Nye Luxury Powder Face Makeup, Banana
"I love it. Banana powder is perfect for touching up your face [and] if you want to bake it and make sure your makeup is set. I touch up with this and I look brand-spanking-new. It takes years off in like seconds. This is another must-have," Porsha Williams shared.
Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper Travel-Sized Sun Care Pack with Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, Sunscreen Lip Balm and Hydrating Cool Down Lotion
Porsha Williams urged, "People need to have this. This is what we all need when we're going outside. It comes in this cute bag that says 'good vibes only.' How can you be outside in the sun and have a bad vibe? You won't with this."
"Wear your sunscreen on your face and put this all over your body. Protect the skin. Definitely get this. This kit has everything you need when you go to the pool." This set has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion
"I. Love. This. Line. Of. Skincare. Products. This body lotion is enriched with Vitamin A and has a subtle shimmer to it for a nice radiant glow. It's very very beautiful. I use their rose water, their face moisturizer, the spray, the whole line. You really need to check out the entire line on Amazon. It's top-quality skincare. Bye, ashy," Porsha Williams said.
Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray, Bridal 8 Ounce
Porsha Williams "didn't realize how it important it was" to use finishing spray until she bought the Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray. Her sister recommended the spray which "really does make your makeup stay in place," according to Porsha.
Yunchi Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
Porsha Williams explained, "A lot of the time when people think about exfoliating their skin, they think they need something that's really rough." However, Porsha pointed out, "The skin on your face is very very delicate, so you need something that's gonna be designed the right way for your face." Porsha loves this cleansing brush because it vibrates and it can charge wirelessly.
"I guarantee you, anyone who has this, you're gonna have glowing skin," Porsha said. She added, "The game-changer for me was exfoliating." Amazon has this cleansing brush in pink and mint green. This brush has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
Porsha described this ice roller as "amazing" and she considers it to be another game-changing skincare product. She told Amazon shoppers, "Go ahead and add it to your cart right now. This is not something you need to be thinking twice about. You need to be purchasing this right now for your mother... or yourself." Porsha enjoys this ice roller because it's relaxing, good for headaches, and she suggested it for anyone who experiences hot flashes. Regarding the skincare aspect, Porsha advised everyone to "make sure you roll up" when you use it.
Porsha isn't the only Bravolebrity who recommends this ice roller. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hyped it up as well. And if you're looking for more reassurance that this is a solid purchase, more than 8,400 Amazon customers gave the roller a 5-star review and Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's makeup artist uses this roller on the actresses. There are 8 different colors to choose from at Amazon.
Drew Sidora's Beauty Product Recommendations
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
"I love picking up new beauty products to experiment with and give as gifts to my friends. You can't go wrong gifting someone a little beauty, like Fenty Beauty, to enhance someone's natural features. So much Fenty Beauty to love, like the Diamond Bomb All Over Diamond Veil from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna that gives your face and body a natural glow," Drew Sidora told E!.
This product has 184.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"If you want your mom or auntie to have the softest and most kissable lips, I suggest picking up the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's a soothing lip mask that moisturizes overnight and helps combat dry lips, especially as the weather changes," Drew Sidora shared in her list of Mother's Day gift recommendations.
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 814.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Pure Perfume
In her Mother's Day gift guide, Drew Sidora advised, "It's nice to surprise your mom or auntie with either a new fragrance or a box set of her signature scent. Although picking a perfume can be very personal, it's always satisfying to add to a person's perfume collection because it brings delight to the senses."
Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey recommended this scent too.
NeNe Leakes' Beauty Product Recommendations
Garnier SkinActive Clean+ Refreshing Makeup Remover Wipes, 75 Wipes
"The one thing I must have with me is Garnier SkinActive makeup remover wipes. I'm obsessed with them, they come in a little green package and you can get them anywhere, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, CVS…they really make your skin feel good after you take off your makeup. I don't wear makeup daily, but when I do, that's one of the things I have to use," NeNe Leakes told NewBeauty.
NYX Professional Makeup Mega Shine Lip Gloss
NeNe Leakes said that this NYX lip gloss is her go-to during an interview with Essence. This lip gloss comes in 28 shades.
Cynthia Bailey's Beauty Product Recommendations
Esteé Lauder Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm
Cynthia Bailey shared, "I love keeping my lips conditioned and moisturized, especially when traveling. I love this Esteé Lauder lip balm because its very hydrating, has a nice scent, and it comes in a cute case."
SheaMoisture 100% Tamanu Oil & Organic Shea Butter Extra Dry Skin Body Lotion
"Since we are still in a pandemic, I wash and sanitize my hands several times throughout the day. I adore this SheaMoisture body butter because it is light, moisturizing and I love the way it smells," Cynthia Bailey said.
If you're looking for more Bravo-inspired shopping, these Mother's Day gifts will make your mom feel like a Real Housewives star.