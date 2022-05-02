Stagecoach 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

E! Cover Star

Howdy fashion lovers!

It was a big weekend for country music fans who had their eyes on the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. From April 29-May 1, artists like Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs took to the stage to perform their biggest hits for thousands upon thousands of fans.

"I think when you think of Stagecoach, it's somewhat of the equivalent of going, ‘Oh my gosh, we're headlining Madison Square Garden,'" Thomas Rhett told E! News at Camp Dos Primos before his headlining performance. "I've dreamed about this day for so long and I can't believe it's finally here."
 
While the weekend is filled with great music, there are also plenty of fashion moments. After all, festivalgoers have to look good when they're belting out their favorite songs from Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Midland, LOCASH and many others.
 
From cowboy boots made for walking and designer sunglasses ready to block the sun, stars like Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae El Moussa, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Taylor Lautner looked their best.

photos
Coachella vs. Stagecoach Celebrity Fashion

Keep reading to see the best Stagecoach fashion moments from the weekend.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Maren Morris

Wearing Blumarine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Mark Wystrach

Wearing vintage from High Class Hillbilly 

Instagram
Blake Horstmann

Wearing Custom The Normal Brand tank-top

Instagram
Tay Dome & Taylor Lautner

Tay wearing Britney Spears tank; Taylor wearing Bull Durham movie tank

Julia Drummond/Stagecoach
Ryan Hurd

Wearing Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirt with Purple Denim 

Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa

Wearing ILA with Steve Madden boots, Chanel sunglasses and Amazon cowboy hat

Instagram
Cassie Randolph

Wearing smitten crop top and lulu high waisted shorts with Saint Owen sunglasses and Free People boots

Instagram
Katie Thurston

Wearing Free People top with Lulus shorts, Steve Madden boots and HEYMAEVE jewelry 

Instagram
Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnett

Mary wearing ASTR the Label with Steve Madden boots and APM Monaco jewelry; Romain wearing Tom Ford shirt, FashionNova denim and Nohow shoes

Instagram
Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer

Noah wearing Icon Swim shirt with Thursday Boot Company boots; Abigail wearing Free People with Madewell boots

Instagram @_tylervos
Giannina Milady Gibelli

Wearing red hot letter two-piece

Instagram
Hannah Brown

Wearing For Love & Lemons top with Ali Grace vintage Levis shorts and Miron Crosby boots

Instagram
Colton Underwood

Wearing Culture Kings shirt

Instagram @joshfromlouisiana
Sutton Stracke

Wearing Alice + Olivia blouse with Veda shorts, Stetson hat and custom M L Leddys boots

 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

Wearing Showpo maxi dress with Steve Madden boots 

Instagram
Summer Pardi

Wearing AKIRA

Instagram
Brielle Biermann

Wearing Shein

Instagram
Morgan Willett

Wearing BootBarn

Instagram
Jason Oppenheim

Wearing denim button-down and cowboy hat

Instagram
Jessica Hall

Wearing Boot Barn

