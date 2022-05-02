2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expected to host the 2022 Met Gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The biggest red carpet fashion event of the year has arrived!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Met Gala is here where Hollywood's biggest stars will attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute.

Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to co-host the star-studded event with Vogue's Anna Wintour serving as one of the honorary chairs.

Guests are asked to follow a dress code of "gilded glamour" themed to this year's exhibition. This year's show is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," part two of a yearlong extravaganza about the relevancy and power of American Fashion. 

Pop culture fans will be keeping their eyes out for a variety of stars including Sophie Turner, Harry Styles, Vanessa Hudgens, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry and many more.

And once the stars debut their awe-worthy looks on the red carpet, the real party begins. Posting on social media has been banned inside the event, which includes cocktail, dinner, entertainment and hopefully some good gossip.

Keep reading to see what your favorite stars are wearing for a fabulous night out. From bright and bold accessories to head-turning gowns, you don't want to miss these head-to-toe looks.  

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

In Christopher John Rogers

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

In Glemaud

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Caroline Trentini

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Louisa Jacobson

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Renate Reinsve

     

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sebastian Stan

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sophie Turner

    

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chloe Grace Moretz

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed

In Louis Vuitton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Michelle Yeoh

   

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
LaQuan Smith

    

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Melissa King

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jon Batiste

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim

In Giambattista Valli Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nyjah Huston

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ashley Park

In Atelier Prabal Gurung

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mindy Kaling

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger

John Shearer/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Chloé

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Camila Cabello

In Atelier Prabal Gurung

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Amber Valletta

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Evan Mock

In Head of State

