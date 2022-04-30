Blake Lively Makes Major Career Move: All the Details on Her Film Directorial Debut Seconds

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively is entering her new era as a director.

The Gossip Girl alum will be breaking outside of the acting realm and directing her first movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Seconds is an adaptation of the graphic novel with the same name created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the same creator behind Scott Pilgrim.

Edgar Wright—who also helped adapt the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World—is also attached to the Searchlight project as a writer, per THR. He will be producing alongside Marc Platt, who is the father of Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt.

Seconds—published in 2014—follows the story of Katie Clay, who is able to rewrite her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom and sleeping. As she starts altering her life bit by bit, she realizes that the world she's written on her own is far from her initial path, the outlet reports.