Kate Moss Twins With Her Look-Alike Daughter Lila Moss on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Kate Moss is making the 2023 Met Gala into a family affair.

The supermodel, 49, was joined by her 20-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. Clad in coordinating blush pink ensembles by Fendi, the duo exhibited model behavior as they posed together with Kim Jones, the luxury label's artistic director, on the red carpet. (See every star at the Met Gala here.)

For fashion's biggest night, Kate opted for long slip dress with flowy rose sleeves. Meanwhile, Lila had some fun with fur in an ensemble that featured a fuzzy shawl and skirt, as well as a sheer bodice. In a true twinning moment, the mother-daughter duo completed their respective looks with strappy silver heels.

Co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, this year's Met Gala pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the gathering's accompanying exhibition will take a look back at the designer's illustrious career, including his tenures at fashion houses like Fendi, Chanel and Chloé in addition to his eponymous label.