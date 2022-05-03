How Kris Jenner Channeled Jackie Kennedy for Her Met Gala 2022 Look

Watch : Kris Jenner on Getting Ready With 5 Daughters for Met Gala 2022

From one American icon to another!

To honor the 2022 Met Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kris Jenner took inspiration from a former First Lady known for her style, she told Live From E! at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. Swapping her trademark pixie cut for a bob, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained of her look, "I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight."

The dress code for this year's star-studded affair was "Gilded Glamour" and Kris made sure to pay homage to the glitzy era with a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a sequin hem. The momager paired the elegant dress with white gloves and a sparkly clutch. (See more red carpet looks here.)

Kris added of her ensemble, "I wanted to do something glamorous and chic—and easy."

Hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this year's event marked the first Met Gala for Kris' daughters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. To celebrate, the 66-year-old and her kids—including Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner—all got ready for the soiree together.