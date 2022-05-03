Kim Kardashian Reveals She Lost 16 Pounds for Met Gala 2022: All the Details on Her Marilyn Monroe Look

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian revealed the lengths she went to while transforming into Marilyn Monroe.

Kim wore Marilyn's original 60-year-old dress while walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which kicked off in New York on May 2 with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Marilyn wore the Bob Mackie look while famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Speaking with Vogue at the event, the SKIMS founder shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the dress. "It was such a challenge," Kim, 41, said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

She told the outlet that she had the dress flown on a private plane from Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla. for a fitting at her house.

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kim recalled. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."