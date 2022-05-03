2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani Is Truly Luxurious in Neon Green at 2022 Met Gala

Gwen Stefani embraced one of her boldest shades yet, rocking neon to the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. See her sleek look below.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 03, 2022 1:23 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Gwen Stefani is just a girl rocking neon green.

The 52-year-old flawlessly sported a lime green ensemble to the 2022 Met Gala in New York on May 2. Her vibrant two-piece outfit included a bra top with a ruffled skirt, complete with matching structured gloves. Gwen topped off her glowing look with long blonde hair as she walked the carpet without husband Blake Shelton, who has yet to attend the star-studded affair.

See more 2022 Met Gala red carpet arrivals here.

Gwen last attended the Met Gala in 2019, wearing a bejeweled Moschino outfit for the "Camp" theme. That year, the singer accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

"To get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion," she said at the time, "it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen." Gwen added, "I love fashion. It never gets old for me." 

photos
Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

Regina KingBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the co-chairs of the 2022 Met Gala, along with honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," while the dress code is "Gilded Glamour." 

See more 2022 Met Gala style serves below.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Moschino

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton

  

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cardi B

  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cara Delevingne

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

      

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

   

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Addison Rae

     

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nicole Peltz Beckham

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ciara

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Christine Baranski

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Maisie Williams

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Simone Ashley

In Moschino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bad Bunny

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily Allen

    

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Danai Guria

      

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace with Chopard jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jeremy Strong

   

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gunna

    

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance

3

See Blonde Kim Kardashian Channel Marilyn Monroe at 2022 Met Gala

4

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed