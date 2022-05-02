Step Inside the 2022 Met Gala Dinner and Embrace the Bridgerton Vibes

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

Apparently, the 2022 Met Gala theme has inspired some decor straight out of a Bridgerton tea party.

Celebrities including Emma Chamberlain and Vanessa Hudgens are already stepping out at the annual gala, taking place in New York on May 2. As they ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they'll head into the museum for an evening of food and entertainment. (See all the arrivals here.)

A peek inside the venue reveals that the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme has been translated into a vintage cottagecore aesthetic. The decor includes blush plush sofa seating, mismatched chairs, bamboo utensils and mint green floral tablecloths straight out of a Beatrix Potter book.

Following up with 2021's all-American-themed event, the 2022 Met Gala again celebrates American fashion, but with an additional dress code of "Gilded Glamour," according to Vogue. The Gilded Age era of U.S. history took place from about 1870 to 1900, but Bridgerton fans couldn't help but notice some similarities to the Netflix show's Regency era (the books are set in London from 1813 to 1827).