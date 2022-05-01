Find Out the Story Behind Taylor Swift's Sweet Message to Super-Fan Nikki Glaser

Watch : Nikki Glaser Goes Rollerblading With Ex Chris Convy

Never in her wildest dreams did Nikki Glaser think Taylor Swift would comment on her Instagram.

The actress, comedian, and Swiftie revealed the story behind her social media interaction with the Grammy-winning singer on the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.

"She has commented on one of my posts before. That is a true thing that happened, and I only read it once and I can't read it again because it's just too much for me," she revealed. In the January 2020 Instagram post, Glaser apologized for a soundbite of her featured in Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana, calling the singer and her friends "too skinny."

The joke hit a little too close to home for Glaser, who has shared the singer's battle with eating disorders for many years.

Thankfully, there is no bad blood between the two, as Swift left a comment on the post, saying, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves."