2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Olivia Rodrigo Drives Straight Through Our Hearts at the 2022 Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 Met Gala looks are too good 4 u and here's why. See how the "driver's license" singer entered this year's big fashion event.

Olivia Rodrigo arrived to the 2022 Met Gala in a not-so-sour fabulous 'fit. 

The "drivers license" singer arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2 in a shimmering lilac gown, which she paired with matching sheer gloves. To complete the look, she pinned pink butterfly clips throughout her wavy hair. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Her appearance comes after she made history at this year's Grammy Awards, taking home a total of three awards for her debut album, SOUR: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License."

She exclusively told E! News on the Grammys red carpet that she "could never have imagined in my wildest dreams" that she'd be nominated for the big four awards.

"I've grown up watching the Grammys religiously," she shared. "I watched everyone's performances on YouTube so many times. So, to be here tonight with all these incredible people is such an honor."

When Olivia, 19, isn't on her first tour or hitting the award show circuit, she's hitting the streets of NYC with Zack Bia, 25. The two fueled romance rumors with an April outing to a popular Italian restaurant in the city. A source close to Zack told E! News that they started hanging out in February and have been "seeing each other" more since.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

From the streets of New York City to the Met Gala red carpet, Olivia has given fans everything but sour moments to remember. 

Keep reading for more Met Gala looks. 

