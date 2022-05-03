Olivia Rodrigo Drives Straight Through Our Hearts at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo arrived to the 2022 Met Gala in a not-so-sour fabulous 'fit.

The "drivers license" singer arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2 in a shimmering lilac gown, which she paired with matching sheer gloves. To complete the look, she pinned pink butterfly clips throughout her wavy hair. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Her appearance comes after she made history at this year's Grammy Awards, taking home a total of three awards for her debut album, SOUR: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License."

She exclusively told E! News on the Grammys red carpet that she "could never have imagined in my wildest dreams" that she'd be nominated for the big four awards.

"I've grown up watching the Grammys religiously," she shared. "I watched everyone's performances on YouTube so many times. So, to be here tonight with all these incredible people is such an honor."