Danica Patrick Removes Breast Implants Amid Health Concerns

Watch : Danica Patrick's 3 Standout Career Moments

Danica Patrick is getting something important off of her chest.

On April 29, the former professional racecar driver, 40, revealed on Instagram that she had recently removed her breast implants after developing adverse side effects.

"I got breast implants [in] November of 2014. I got them because I want to have it all," Danica explained. "I was really fit, but I didn't have boobs. So I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them."

However, in early 2018, she began experiencing some irregularities in her health. "I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off," she wrote. "I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it."

It all came to a head in late 2020. "I had [menstrual] cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn't looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know)," she said. "So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done."