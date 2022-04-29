The Fate of Batwoman Revealed

Batwoman is done protecting Gotham City.
Series showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed on April 29 that the CW drama would not have a fourth season. Dries announced the "sad news" on her Twitter, noting that she was "bummed, but full of gratitude."
"What an honor to make 51 episodes," she wrote. "So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."
The series, which wrapped season three in March 2022, has endured its fair share of hiccups. Not only did Ruby Rose exit the titular role in 2020 after season one, but they later alleged in October 2021 that the series created unsafe working conditions. (Warner Bros Television Group denied Rose's allegation.)
One positive for Batwoman? Rose was later replaced by Javicia Leslie—whose Ryan Wilder character took up the Batwoman mantel for the last two seasons—making her the first Black actress to suit up as the superhero.
On her groundbreaking role, Leslie told E! News in February, "I was super excited to be a part of this journey that's gonna make any kind of difference, but I'm really just doing what I love."
She expressed a similar sentiment in reaction to the shows cancelation, writing on April 29, "Going to set with such an amazing crew and cast makes work feel like play EVERY DAY! Thank you to our entire production team in Vancouver, our LA peeps that keep the stories coming, our big-wigs that believed that we could really do this, and our amazing cast that give their hearts on screen every episode!"
"And to the fans… WOW… I tear up thinking about all of your messages, tweets, DMs, and letters," she continued. "You all reminded me why what we do is soooo important."
Unfortunately, Batwoman wasn't the only series to recently face cancelation, as it was reported on April 29 that Netflix's Space Force was also axed. Space Force's second season dropped back in February.
