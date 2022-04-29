Frank Langella's Replacement Cast in Fall of the House of Usher

Watch : Netflix Fires Frank Langella for Alleged Misconduct

Netflix has found a new Roderick Usher to replace Frank Langella.

Following a misconduct investigation that led to the 84-year-old Langella being fired from the upcoming limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, Bruce Greenwood has been announced as Langella's replacement, Netflix has confirmed to E! News.

Greenwood, a veteran actor with credits spanning nearly five decades, currently stars on Fox's The Resident as Randolph Bell. His other credits include playing John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, Pike in Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, as well as roles in I, Robot, Mad Men, and more.

Langella was fired from the project on April 14, after an investigation into the actor's behavior "determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set."

Deadline cited a TMZ report that said he made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female co-star. The series was reportedly halfway through filming when Langella was fired. Greenwood will now step in to re-shoot Langella's scenes and complete the project.