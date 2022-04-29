E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

Frank Langella's Replacement Cast in Fall of the House of Usher

After Frank Langella was fired following a misconduct investigation, Netflix has announced his replacement in the upcoming limited series Fall of the House of Usher. See who's taking over!

By Daniel Trainor Apr 29, 2022 10:08 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Netflix Fires Frank Langella for Alleged Misconduct

Netflix has found a new Roderick Usher to replace Frank Langella

Following a misconduct investigation that led to the 84-year-old Langella being fired from the upcoming limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, Bruce Greenwood has been announced as Langella's replacement, Netflix has confirmed to E! News.

Greenwood, a veteran actor with credits spanning nearly five decades, currently stars on Fox's The Resident as Randolph Bell. His other credits include playing John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, Pike in Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, as well as roles in I, RobotMad Men, and more.

Langella was fired from the project on April 14, after an investigation into the actor's behavior "determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set." 

Deadline cited a TMZ report that said he made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female co-star. The series was reportedly halfway through filming when Langella was fired. Greenwood will now step in to re-shoot Langella's scenes and complete the project.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Greenwood plays Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher, which is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe.

Described as "an epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy," the series comes from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. It turns out Flanagan and Greenwood have quite the history.

"I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant Bruce Greenwood to The Fall of the House of Usher as the iconic Roderick Usher," Flanagan tweeted. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in Hill House)."

Greenwood appeared as an uncredited ghost in Flanagan's 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Fall of the House of Usher also stars Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Zach Gilford and Mary McDonnell.

Trending Stories

1

Ray J Calls Out Claim About Kanye Giving Sex Tape to Kim Kardashian

2

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartfelt Message After Filming Final Episode

3

Vaping Witness? Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Ray J Calls Out Claim About Kanye Giving Sex Tape to Kim Kardashian

2

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartfelt Message After Filming Final Episode

3

Vaping Witness? Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

4

Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His Son

5

Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Wax Butt