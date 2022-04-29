Morgan Wallen Set to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards After Being Banned Due to Controversy

Watch : Why Morgan Wallen Will No Longer Perform on "SNL"

Morgan Wallen is set to return to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards after being banned last year.

MRC and NBC announced on April 29 that Wallen is joining the lineup of performers to take the stage at this year's award show on May 15.

The division of MRC that produces the award show, MRC Live & Alternative, told Billboard that there were extensive internal conversations behind the decision to welcome the "Whiskey Glasses" singer back to the Billboard Music Awards after a controversial video of Wallen saying the N-word surfaced in February 2021.

"We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind," MRC said in a statement to Billboard. "We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist's team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year's show."