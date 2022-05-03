Dakota Johnson's 2022 Met Gala Look Is 50 Shades of Fabulous

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Nothing gray about this ensemble.

Dakota Johnson arrived at the 2022 Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a black, sheer jumpsuit with fringe details by Gucci. (See every star's look for this year's ball, themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here.)

The Fifty Shades alum made her Met Gala debut in 2014 and has worn designs by Jason Wu, Chanel and for her past three appearances, Gucci. "I love working with Gucci," Johnson, who is also an ambassador for the Italian fashion house, told Elle U.K. in a January video. "I love [creative director] Alessandro [Michele] so deeply. He's a really wonderful friend of mine. I love it. I'll work with Gucci for as long as they'll have me."

When it comes to Johnson's fashion, her stylist Kate Young summed it up to Vogue in November as "classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day" and serious extravagance at night: "Dakota wants to be a disco ball." Overall, the actress enjoys playing with different looks.