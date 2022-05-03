2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson's 2022 Met Gala Look Is 50 Shades of Fabulous

From Bad Times at the El Royale to good times at the 2022 Met Gala, see Dakota Johnson’s look for the fashionable fête.

Nothing gray about this ensemble. 

Dakota Johnson arrived at the 2022 Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in a black, sheer jumpsuit with fringe details by Gucci. (See every star's look for this year's ball, themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," here.)

The Fifty Shades alum made her Met Gala debut in 2014 and has worn designs by Jason Wu, Chanel and for her past three appearances, Gucci. "I love working with Gucci," Johnson, who is also an ambassador for the Italian fashion house, told Elle U.K. in a January video. "I love [creative director] Alessandro [Michele] so deeply. He's a really wonderful friend of mine. I love it. I'll work with Gucci for as long as they'll have me."

When it comes to Johnson's fashion, her stylist Kate Young summed it up to Vogue in November as "classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day" and serious extravagance at night: "Dakota wants to be a disco ball." Overall, the actress enjoys playing with different looks.

"She likes clothes. Not all actresses do," Young continued. "It's fun trying on clothes with her; it's not serious or stressful, and she humors me."

Lately, Johnson has been all dressed up with lots of place to go, appearing on red carpets for her Oscar-nominated film The Lost Daughter and new movie Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Next, she's set to take on the role of Anne Elliot in the Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, which premieres July 15, and enter the Marvel Universe in Madame Web with Sydney Sweeney, which hits theaters July 7, 2023.

