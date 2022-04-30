20 Under $50 Sneakers on Nordstrom Rack That Are Comfortable & Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you're spending a lot more time out and about, you need a comfortable pair of shoes that can last you all day long. After all, no one actually enjoys dealing with blisters after a 12 hour day at a theme park, a music festival or a day long adventure exploring a new city.

The good news is, a quality pair of sneakers doesn't have to break the bank. Thanks to Nordstrom Rack, you can find a pair of chic and comfortable sneakers from brands you love like Nike, Adidas, Superga, Steve Madden and more for under $50. If you're in the market for some new shoes for spring and summer, Nordstrom Rack is the place to shop.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding a limited time flash sale on Adidas where prices start as low as $20. You can score some great deals on top-rated shopper faves like the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Slip-On Sneaker or the cool Adidas Retrorun Sneaker, both of which are just under $50.

We've rounded up some of the best under $50 deals on sneakers you can find on Nordstrom Rack today. Check those out below.