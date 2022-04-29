E! Cover Star

Katie Holmes Debuts New Romance With Musician Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes has a new man! The Dawson's Creek actress kissed and hugged musician Bobby Wooten III during a PDA-packed outing in New York City on April 28.

Katie Holmes "doesn't wanna wait" to show off her new romance with Bobby Wooten III.

The Dawson's Creek alum stepped out for a PDA-packed day with the musician in New York City on April 28. In photos published by People, Katie—casually clad in white overalls over a white shirt—was all-smiles as she held hands with Bobby during a daytime stroll in the city. 

Coordinating with his date in navy jacket, button-up shirt and dark trousers, Bobby was also flashing a smile as he wrapped his arm around the actress. At one point during their walk, Katie was seen pulling the Grammy nominee close as they shared a passionate kiss.

During their day out, the couple was also spotted meeting up with Katie's mom Kathy Holmes, who Bobby greeted with a friendly hug. 

The sweet outing comes a year after Katie's split with restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair dated for less than a year before multiple outlets reported last May that they had gone their separate ways

In October, a source told E! News that getting back out onto the dating scene was "not a huge priority" for Katie, though the 43-year-old was open to a new relationship if the stars aligned. As the insider explained, "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."

At the time, a second source shared that Katie had been focusing on her career and her 16-year-old daughter Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, instead of dating. "Katie is happy living her life privately, working and taking care of her daughter," the insider said.

Katie was linked to Jamie Foxx following her divorce from Tom, but split with Ray star in 2019 after several years together.

During an interview with Town & Country in 2017, Katie—who is notoriously private about her personal life—shared that her daughter takes priority over everything else.

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told the magazine. "I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

