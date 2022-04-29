Brooke Shields Talks Fighting Ageism in Advertising and Flipping the Script Against Stereotypes

We interviewed Brooke Shields because we think you'll like her picks. Brooke is a paid spokesperson for Clos du Bois and True Botanicals. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Instead of accepting that alcohol advertising is typically geared toward "young adults," Brooke Shields is all about being inclusive. She wants to see her age group represented in marketing, which is why she teamed up with Clos du Bois for the wine brand's Long Live campaign. Brooke shared, "I was amazed at how little representation there is for women between the ages 40 and 60, and even past 60. Clos du Bois approached me to change the narrative and flip that script."
Brooke said, "Women my age are embarking on the most exciting chapters of their lives. They've had children and had careers and now they're finding themselves saying 'what now?'"
Of course, Brooke enjoys the Clos du Bois Chardonnay, but the campaign has such a significant meaning to Brooke. The actress explained, "To me, this is a very vital demographic. This is an age group that can support themselves and they just want good things in their life. They really want to enjoy their lives in a bigger way with an emphasis on self-care. This is a very positive thing. It's not a selfish thing. It's an earned place to be. This maturity and vitality only comes from experience."
Brooke discussed the campaign, her favorite self-care products, and the importance of embracing your age and in a exclusive E! interview.
E!: When a lot of people hear "self-care," they think of exercising and drinking green juice, but taking care of yourself isn't just part of that limited scope. What does "self-care" mean to you?
BS: It's OK to have this space in your mind where sometimes self-care is exercising and sometimes it's not exercising. What's 'good' for you can change from day to do. Sometimes, self-care is having a glass of your favorite wine with a friend. Other times, it's sleeping in or waking up extra early for an exercise class. Recognizing those different needs and embracing them is important.
We were so used to operating within certain confines and boundaries that we forget that self-care is something that's moving in flux. It can have to do with beauty, nutrition, or even time spent with your favorite people. There needs to be a more balanced approach instead of solely focusing on conventional aspects of exercise and wellness.
We are not one dimensional. We are feeling, living, breathing entities that need one another for support, and we need to celebrate how different we all are.
E!: It's important to recognize that you have different needs on different days and that is perfectly acceptable.
BS: That's exactly it. I'm glad that that's what you've heard because I used to only think in terms of a means to an end. "You exercise and then you fit into something you want to wear. You have free time and you can't spend it doing something frivolous, you have to be productive." Self-care looks different for everybody. I think it's different every day and we shouldn't be confined to such rigid boundaries. Sometimes it's different multiple times a day, and you have to be willing to be honest and take responsibility for how you actually both feel and want to feel.
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
This medium-bodied wine is crisp with pear and apple flavors.
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
Brooke says, "I'm completely hooked on this oil because it's loaded with wrinkle-fighting essential fatty acids and immediately sinks into my skin."
Lizzo has recommended this oil too.
True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum
"This is my holy grail. It's a dream for anyone like me who is trying to avoid the excessive use of injections and fillers," Brooke shared.
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster
Brooke said, "This helped reduce the appearance of my dark spots. I mix it with Chebula Active Serum for the ultimate glowy skincare cocktail."
Rigaud Paris Candles
These scented candles are a charming delight for your senses.
