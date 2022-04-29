These $50 BaubleBar x Disney Necklaces Are on Sale for Just $15 — And They're Selling Out Fast!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you fell in love with BaubleBar's Mickey Mouse Bag Charms that became so popular on social media they sold out fast and had a 5,000 person waitlist, we've got a brand new obsession-worthy piece for you. And trust us, this drop is so good you'll want to act FAST.

BaubleBar just released a line of gorgeous Pavé Disney Delicate Necklaces that feature Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Minnie Mouse and the one and only Mickey Mouse. The necklaces features cute Disney pendant charms made with sparkly stones, so you can flaunt your Disney fandom wherever you go. You can choose to put them in a stack or wear them all on their own, either way, they're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments. Not only that, BaubleBar also dropped earrings to match — and who doesn't love a matching set?

But here's the best part, the necklaces retail for $48 while the earrings retail for $42. Right now, both the Pavé Disney Delicate Necklaces and the Pavé Disney Delicate Earrings are on sale for just $15! If you get one whole set with both the necklace and the earrings, that's less than the price of one regular priced piece. Incredible!

If you're still shopping for Mother's Day, these would make perfect gifts for a Disney-loving mom. We'd also recommend snagging a couple for birthdays or other occasions you'll have to shop for throughout the year.

BaubleBar's new Disney drops sell out super fast, so be sure to get your hands on these gems as soon as possible. To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.