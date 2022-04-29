Ray J Calls Out "Untrue" Claim About Kanye West Delivering Sex Tape to Kim Kardashian

Ray J wants everyone to wait a minute.
During the April 28 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex Kanye West was able to secure the remaining footage from the sex tape of her and Ray J that was leaked in 2007. However, after a clip of the moment made its way to social media, Ray is disputing what unfolded on the reality show.
"All of this is a lie smh," Ray wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post on April 29. "Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue."
In the show's latest episode, the SKIMS founder got emotional as she explained the importance of what Kanye delivered to her just hours before her Saturday Night Live hosting debut (back in October). "He got me all of the sex tape back," she told mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian. "And he flew home, and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport."
In a confessional, Kim—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with the Yeezy founder—said, "I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me. And I'm just so emotional because of it."
After Kris comforted her daughter, she thanked Kanye for the "unbelievable way that he does things and the ability to get something done. And probably a big, fat, huge check. So, we're all very grateful."
However, Kanye made it clear that he did not pay up, responding, "We not getting extorted ever again."
As for what was left of the remaining footage, turns out it was nothing out of the ordinary. "It was just footage of us at a restaurant," Kim shared, adding that they were also "at a night club, nothing sexual. Nothing weird."
Earlier this year, Kanye also recalled retrieving the hardware in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.
"I met this man at the airport," Kanye said about his meet up with Ray J. "Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it."