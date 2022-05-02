Pregnant Sophie Turner's 2022 Met Gala Look Will Make You Bend the Knee

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

Sophie Turner is Queen of the North—and the red carpet.

After getting ready at The Mark Hotel in New York, the pregnant actress made her way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2.

For the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Sophie donned a black, semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching detailing across the front by Louis Vuitton. She also wore her hair down with waves and in a hue that gave fans Sansa Stark vibes. Sophie, who is a brand ambassador for the French fashion house, was joined by her husband Joe Jonas, who wore a long white suit jacket and black pants by the same designer. (See every star's look on the red carpet here).

This isn't the first time the Game of Thrones alum has made fashion lovers bend the knee. At the 2015 Met Gala, Sophie wore a sequined Burberry gown, following up in 2017 with a white lace Louis Vuitton dress and a suit by the same French fashion house in 2019, which marked her and Joe's first joint public appearance after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.