Pregnant Sophie Turner's 2022 Met Gala Look Will Make You Bend the Knee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And while the duo tend to keep their family life private, Joe offered some rare insight into what it was like quarantining with his wife and daughter amid the pandemic.

"It's been amazing," the singer told Gayle King on CBS This Morning last May. "It's been forced time at home. I think I'm always on the go. I'm always moving, and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. And so, I'm so thankful and grateful."

In addition to Willa, baby no. 2 will have a lot of cousins to play with. Joe's older brother Kevin Jonas has two girls Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with Danielle Jonas, and his younger brother Nick Jonas recently welcomed his first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with Priyanka Chopra. Not to say everyone is suddenly a parenting expert, though.

When it comes to fatherhood, Kevin told E! News, "I think everyone's going to do it their own way. You know, for us, it's their journey. We did it our way. You know, everyone has their own thing."