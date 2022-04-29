E! Cover Star

Shirtless Dylan Sprouse Proudly Shows Off Fitness Transformation After Deciding to “Change My Body"

Dylan Sprouse joked that he is entering his "meat head" era as he posted a series of swoon-worthy selfies showing off his new summer body. Take a peek below!

Those are some seriously suite biceps, Dylan Sprouse.

On April 28, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star, 29, debuted his new summer bod by posting a series of photos on Instagram that saw him pumping iron at the gym with musician Bazzi, showing off his abs in an after-shower selfie and even included an image of underdog-turned-powerful ninja Rock Lee from the anime/manga series Naruto.  

It's all part of a fitness transformation that was inspired, the actor wrote, by the fact that he once hid his body from view.

"Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head," Dylan captioned the photo set. "This is my meat head post." 

Remarking on his journey, the After We Collided star added, "Been a long slog but I'm proud of the progress I've made and I ain't done yet." 

Dylan's pals quickly flooded the comments with their surprised and supportive reactions, including Tommy DorfmanPatrick Schwarzenegger and Keiynan Lonsdale. Love, Victor star Mason Gooding commented, "Dylan's training arc is complete." 

Instagram

While Looking for Alaska actor Denny Love shared his amazement, adding, "I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy's in one sitting [hot dog emoji] Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?" 

To which Dylan jokingly replied, "The glizzys fuel my power." 

This isn't the only big change Dylan has recently made in his life. In September, he and girlfriend Barbara Palvin swapped coasts, moving from New York City to Los Angeles

In a since-deleted Instagram birthday tribute dedicated to Barbara, Dylan shared he was "excited to be on this journey" with the model, adding, "I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us."  

