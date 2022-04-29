E! Cover Star

American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Responds to Warrant From LSU Police Over "Sensitive" Allegation

Louisiana State University police are investigating former American Idol winner Laine Hardy over an accusation the singer described as "sensitive."

Former American Idol winner Laine Hardy says he is cooperating with Louisiana State University police after receiving a warrant over a "sensitive" allegation.

The 21-year-old, who won season 17 of the singing competition series in 2019, has not been charged with a crime. The Louisiana native reached out to fans on Instagram on April 28 to ask for privacy.

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he wrote. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time."

Hardy added, "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

An LSU spokesman confirmed to NBC News that there was an "active investigation" with the school's police department that involved the singer but declined to provide additional details. E! News has reached out for comment from LSU police. 

In a statement to USA Today, Hardy's attorney C. Frank Holthaus said, "Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter."

