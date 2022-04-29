Therabody Sale: Take $100 Off Theragun Massage Therapy Devices

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you still shopping for Mother's Day? It can be tough to find the perfect gift for mom, but there's one item that everyone will appreciate. A Theragun massage therapy device is something athletic moms and glamorous moms will love. These massage devices are light, yet powerful and they're actually quiet. These are great to help you wind down after a long day at work or a strenuous workout.
Right now, Therabody is having a major sale on Theragun devices just in time for Mother's Day. Select devices are on sale at a $100 discount. And, while you're shopping, you might want to snag one for yourself.
Therabody Theragun Mini
This is the ultimate, on-the-go massage treatment. This massage gun is pocket-sized and easy to travel with.
A Therabody shopper said, "As a Master Educator for Therabody, I felt it was my responsibility to know more about other Theragun products. I have always used the Theragun Pro but took a chance on the mini. I was not disappointed. I love the Theragun mini. It's very portable, easy to handle and delivers the same power and effectiveness as the Pro model. Great for budget mindRead more about review stating Mini gun delivers MAX efficiency!ed folks needing a product that delivers the most bang for their buck!"
Therabody Theragun Prime
This Theragun is so simple to use and it's incredibly quiet. The brand claims that the device "eases discomfort, soothes tightness and tension, and recovers faster in seconds."
A Therabody shopper said, "Paid for itself in one use! I'm shocked I convinced myself to purchase this item due to the cost, but I kid you not the first night I used it I went to bed pain free for the first time in years... It's made all the difference in my sore muscles after 12hr shifts. I could write a novel about the benefits, if you're on the fence just suck it up and buy it! It's amazing."
Therabody Theragun Elite
This is the most quiet Theragun option because it's made with advanced sound isolation. The device works deep to relieve soreness and aches and it has a 120-minute battery life.
A shopper said, "We searched for the best and it did not disappoint!, Awesome product." Another shared, "This was a great purchase. Got the elite model for just a few dollars more. It comes with a case for easy storage. It feels great when my muscles are achy and it is easy to adjust settings. (Confession: I bought it as a gift for my son because he works out daily. I use it all the time!!)."
Therabody Theragun PRO
The brand describes this model as "powerfully quiet, professional-grade performance." If you are looking to invest in a durable, high-performance massage device, this one is amazing. Plus, it has a 300-minute battery life.
A shopper insisted, "Will Change Your Life Forever!!! Best purchase I've ever made!!!!"
Another said, "Life Changing!!! Has a use for everyone in the house, my daughter is a dancer, she's able to work the balls of her feet, her IT band and hip flexors. My husband is a runner and suffers from back & hip pain, he's able to work his lower back, hip flexors, hamstrings and calves. I'm a 9-1-1 Dispatcher, the relief this gun brings to my neck and shoulders is incredible! It has saved us tons of money in chiropractic bills, and has helped to enhance the athletes in our family. 10/10 recommend!!!"
