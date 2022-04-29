Céline Dion Forced to Change European Tour Dates Again Amid "Frustrating" Health Issue

Near, far, wherever they are, fans around the world are sending Céline Dion their well-wishes.
Citing a "health issue," the singer, 54, announced on April 29 that she is postponing her 2022 European concert dates for her "Courage World Tour" and rescheduling them for 2023.
"Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped," a press release shared to her website stated. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."
In a video posted to Instagram, Dion apologized to her fans for the postponement. "I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time," she said. "First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic. Now, this is my health issue that is causing us to postpone some shows. And unfortunately, we have to cancel some, too."
While the five-time Grammy winner said she's "doing a little bit better," she noted it's been a "slow" recovery.
"It's very frustrating for me," she continued. "You know, I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasm and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped. I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait, but I'm just not there yet."
Again, Dion reiterated that she's "sorry for this news" and expressed how she understands any disappointment.
"I know you've all waited so long for the concerts and I appreciate your loyalty," she said. "By now, I am convinced that you should be fed up with all of this and waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that's what you deserve."
The "My Heart Will Go On" star also thanked her fans for their messages of love and support on social media, noting it "means a lot to me." In addition, she took a moment to share that her thoughts continue to be with the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
"I also want to say that, like all of you, I stand with the people of Ukraine, and I hope and pray that this war ends soon," she said. "Sending you all my love and prayers for peace."
This isn't the first time Dion has had to change her tour schedule due to medical reasons. Back in January, she canceled the remaining shows of the North American leg of her "Courage World Tour," and in October, she delayed the opening of her new Las Vegas show, citing the muscle spasms on both occasions.
After hearing the news, several of her fans took to the comments section to share messages of encouragement. "Take care, we'll wait!" one follower wrote. "Your health is definitely the priority." Added another, "Your health is more important than doing shows. Please get all [the] rest you need and take your time. You are loved and hoping to see you soon."