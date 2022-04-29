Céline Dion Forced to Change European Tour Dates Again Amid "Frustrating" Health Issue

Watch : Celine Dion Sings to E!'s Justin Sylvester--And He Almost Cries

Near, far, wherever they are, fans around the world are sending Céline Dion their well-wishes.

Citing a "health issue," the singer, 54, announced on April 29 that she is postponing her 2022 European concert dates for her "Courage World Tour" and rescheduling them for 2023.

"Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped," a press release shared to her website stated. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition."

In a video posted to Instagram, Dion apologized to her fans for the postponement. "I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time," she said. "First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic. Now, this is my health issue that is causing us to postpone some shows. And unfortunately, we have to cancel some, too."