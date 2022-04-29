Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son Hudson

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack's current custody arrangement will remain intact—for now, at least.

Though Ant filed for full custody of his and Christina's 2-year-old son Hudson London Anstead on April 28, a California judge denied his request.

According to court documents, filed in Orange County and obtained by E! News, Ant's application was denied due to an "insufficient" showing of pressing matters. So, despite Ant's effort to request for an emergency ruling, the case won't be addressed until a hearing on June 28.

In his original filing, obtained by TMZ, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host requested full custody of Hudson with Christina getting alternating weekends. He alleged that Christina only spends roughly nine full days with their son each month and has previously put Hudson's health at risk—including one incident when Ant says he got a sunburn on her watch.

In response to the court filing, Christina told E! News in a statement, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."