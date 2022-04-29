Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son Hudson

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack's current custody arrangement will remain intact—for now, at least.
Though Ant filed for full custody of his and Christina's 2-year-old son Hudson London Anstead on April 28, a California judge denied his request.
According to court documents, filed in Orange County and obtained by E! News, Ant's application was denied due to an "insufficient" showing of pressing matters. So, despite Ant's effort to request for an emergency ruling, the case won't be addressed until a hearing on June 28.
In his original filing, obtained by TMZ, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host requested full custody of Hudson with Christina getting alternating weekends. He alleged that Christina only spends roughly nine full days with their son each month and has previously put Hudson's health at risk—including one incident when Ant says he got a sunburn on her watch.
In response to the court filing, Christina told E! News in a statement, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
"I have had my share of ups and downs," she continued, "but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
Christina, who recently tied the knot with Josh Hall, finalized her divorce from Ant in June 2021. In addition to Hudson, the Flip or Flop star is also mom to Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
Back in August, the Christina on the Coast host shared insight into her and Ant's custody agreement while clapping back at a social media user who wondered why Hudson's absent from a family trip to Las Vegas. "Just because I don't post my every move of course [I'm] shamed for it," Christina shared at the time. "We have 50/50 custody. Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids."
E! News has reached out to reps for Ant and Christina for comment.