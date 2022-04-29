E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story
Exclusive

Chelsea Handler Shares the Real Story Behind Her Romance With Jo Koy

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Chelsea Handler opened up about her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy. Read on for more about the moment that Chelsea says she fell "madly in love with him."

By Kisha Forde Apr 29, 2022 4:00 PMTags
ExclusivesChelsea HandlerCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Chelsea Handler Gushes Over Love Story With Boyfriend Jo Koy

You know that saying of the best relationships being rooted in friendship? Well, for Chelsea Handler, there's truth to that claim.

As the comedian noted in E!'s cover story, she was perfectly fine as "an emblem of a single woman with no children, to show other women that they don't have to have children or a husband to have it all," before unexpectedly falling in love with one of her closest friends, Jo Koy.

"I thought, 'Oh, I'm just not getting that,'" she exclusively told E! News in a cover story published April 28. "'That's okay. I have my family, I have my friends, I'm set. I don't have to worry about finding love.'"

But then, mid-pandemic, Chelsea realized that she began to miss Jo—who she bickered with during his time as a panelist on her show Chelsea Lately—more than she thought she would.

"When he was leaving, I was like, 'That's a bummer,'" she recalled. "Or if I didn't hear from him for a couple of days, I was like, 'Where's Jo Koy? He's usually up my ass.' And then I started to realize, 'Oh, he's not annoying me.'"

photos
Chelsea Handler's E! Photo Shoot

The couple—who made things Instagram official in September 2021—were friends for years before they began dating. And ahead of their milestone of being together for a year, Chelsea describes their relationship as being "pretty awesome," adding that "he's the best."

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His Son

2

American Idol's Laine Hardy Responds to Warrant From LSU Police

3

Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Wax Butt

In fact, Chelsea also credits Jo as being a strong support system as she embarks on her Vaccinated and Horny Tour. "Coming back to [stand-up] was intimidating because you're like, ‘Do I still belong here?'" she shared. "And he was so encouraging, like, ‘Are you kidding me? You're such a boss. Look at everything you've done, don't forget about that.' And so that was really nice to hear from somebody who was there and loves you and cares about you."
 
Explaining that she "never, ever" thought she would date a stand-up comedian, she now finds herself doing more than just coming around to the idea.  "If we're not on tour at the same time, we will travel together," she noted. "And I think the next time around we'll want to do something where we can perform together."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

As for what made this relationship different from others, the Chelsea Lately alum credits the wisdom she's developed over time.
 
"Well, I'm an adult now, you know, for the most part," she shared. "I had gone a long time without ever sitting down to contemplate or reflect. And therapy changed that. It gives you the gift of self-awareness. I would never have been open to dating Jo Koy unless I had had therapy. So, what's different about it is, I'm in a different place. He's in a different place... It's been a great love story. I didn't really think I would get this."
 
And although the friends-to-forever development was something Chelsea heard of before, it wasn't she experienced firsthand that she truly believed. "Everyone said, ‘You can fall in love with your friends.' And I was like, ‘No you can't,'" she noted. "Like either the attraction is there or it's not. And guess what? It wasn't there in the beginning, and it developed over time and then I fell madly in love with him and I'm still in love with him."

"The response just of Jo and I being together has been so sweet," Chelsea added. "And so many women are like, ‘Oh my God, you've given me hope in relationships.' And I think that's true, and I want people to know that it's possible."
 
Just how possible? Well, keep reading for a look at their cutest moments together:

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Too Cute for Words

For their joint appearance at the 2022 Grammys in April, the stand-up comedian made sure that Chelsea's hair was laid to perfection.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Home Run Date Night

Just days after making their romance Instagram official, the two were all smiles while out at a Dodgers game in September 2021.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Perfect Match

The couple stepped out in matching black-and-white ensembles for the People's Choice Awards in December 2021.

Instagram
The Couple That Cook Together....

As an added treat for fans, the pair have often posted cute videos of themselves making their favorite recipes together.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Night of Glamour

For the 2022 Grammys in April, the two stepped in out in style. For the occasion, Chelsea wore an all-black lace gown, while Jo donned a black suit to match.

Instagram
A Couple of Chefs

As Chelsea's Instagram followers may note, the comedian has posted must-see videos of the pair cooking side-by-side in the kitchen.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His Son

2

American Idol's Laine Hardy Responds to Warrant From LSU Police

3

Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Wax Butt

4

Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of His and Christina Haack's Son

5

Vaping Witness? Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial