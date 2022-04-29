Why Kiernan Shipka Wouldn't Date Her BFF Timothée Chalamet

Watch : Swimming With Sharks Stars Dish on Upcoming Roku Series

Ever wonder what it would be like to live with Timothée Chalamet?

Kiernan Shipka, who's been friends with the actor for years, revealed on the April 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it was like to have Chalamet occasionally "crash" with her and her family in Los Angeles and shared one of his unique habits.

"I would say that his eating habits were always funny to me," she said, "like the times of day that he ate were always kind of quite odd and random."

The actress also said she would sometimes bring Chalamet along on some of her dates. "One or two times when I wanted to hang with a guy and I didn't really know if I wanted it to be a thing or not, I would bring a friend and he was usually the friend I would bring," she explained. "Yeah, like a big bro."

But would there ever be a chance of the two striking up a romance? "No," Shipka replied, noting "he's like a brother to me."