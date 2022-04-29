E! Cover Star

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Polar Opposites With Chic Joint Appearance at Prince Charles’ Trust Gala

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid arrived at The Prince’s Trust Gala in pink and black outfits, respectively. See how the sisters pulled off two bold styles.

Glinda and Elphaba, is that you? Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid just proved opposites attract when it comes to a fashion statement.

The dynamic duo arrived at The Prince's Trust Gala in New York City on April 28, rocking outfits that were strikingly different but perfectly paired.

For the event, Gigi sported a bright pink off-the-shoulder Valentino dress embellished with sequins. She completed the pretty-in-pink look with matching tights, platform heels and a small purse. For her glam, Gigi kept it soft and neutral with minimal eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Bella gave gothic glamour in a black strapless gown with matching mesh gloves and heels. She paired the ensemble with diamond jewelry, a bold winged eyeliner and a chic up-do.

The sisters served the style statements at the charity event, which was co-chaired by musician Lionel Richie and British Vogue's Edward Enninful. According to the Prince's Trust USA's website, the trust was established by Prince Charles to benefit the lives of young people in the U.K. The 2022 gala is an opportunity to celebrate those who have been impacted by the global efforts of The Prince's Trust, per the site.

photos
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Runway Evolution

Leader table hosts include makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, Prince Pavlos of Greece and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

Bella and Gigi's looks certainly prove that the models can channel different styles while still both achieving a breathtaking appearance. Scroll on to see more of their best style moments over the years.

Opposites Attract

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid arrived at The Prince's Trust Gala on April 28, 2022 in strikingly different looks, as Gigi sported a dazzling pink mini dress, while Bella donned a glamorous black gown.

Power in Two

While attending Variety's Power of Women annual event, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid held hands proving their bond is unbreakable. 

Red Carpet Queens

Whether on the runway or red carpet, these two sisters never disappoint during New York Fashion Week.

Backstage Beauties

While backstage at the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week, the duo stayed close while showcasing special looks. 

Complimenting Co-Ords

The stylish duo bring their A-game for mom Yolanda Hadid's birthday celebrations in New York.

Opposites Attract

While Gigi opts for a white, sheer dress, her little sis goes dark with a black tux jacket. Although they're different, they look equally amazing.

Matchy-Matchy

One could think there may be a sibling rivalry between the model sisters, but a united front—and matching Chanel belts—are their best accessories. 

Throwback Babes

The models take us back in time with these '60s-mod-inspired looks, backstage of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2017 runway show.

So Slick

Even in super-slicked-hair, the models look both edgy and feminine at the H&M Studio show at Paris Fashion Week. 

The Shade

The sisters prove it's never too dark to wear a cute pair of sunnies, especially when trying to stay incognito. 

Runway Buddies

Sisters who walk together, stay together. 

La La Land

The ladies both walked in the Tommy x Gigi sophomore runway show, which took place in the California girls' home state. 

Blue Dreams

The sisters wow with edgy sunglasses, paired with super straight hair and shades of blue, because it's better to keep it in the family, right?

On the Edge

The models aren't always in fancy gowns and custom couture. On some days, you can catch them living on the (fashion) edge, in a fire-engine-red monochrome getup and grunge-inspired plaid. 

Off Duty

Even when off the catwalk, these stylish sisters know how to strut...in jeans and camouflage pants, no less. 

Rawr

Back in 2014, the sisters brought their fiercest fashion game for a Teen Vogue event. 

Met Gala Glam

They really do high-fashion well. Gigi's custom Tommy Hilfiger and Bella's Givenchy dresses were the 2016 Met Gala's best looks of the night. 

Pretty in Pastels

How have they grown! The sisters were a breath of fresh air (on the eve of Bella's 18th birthday) in complementing pastels at the New Museum x Calvin Klein Celebrate Cultural Innovation event. 

Glamour Goddess

Talk about sibling support. Bella, dressed in silver, and Gigi in gold Zuhair Murad, walked hand-in-hand after the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where the older Hadid was honored with an award. 

